Most Shocking Collapse in Open Championship History: Jean van de Velde’s Unfortunate 18th Hole Mishap

Who can forget the photograph of Jean van de Velde standing ankle-deep in the Barry Burn on Carnoustie’s 18th hole during the 1999 Open Championship? With a relaxed smile on his face, he held his golf club casually in one hand while resting the other on his hip. Dressed in a navy-blue polo, black shorts, and a white visor, he looked almost amused by the predicament he found himself in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Around him, spectators watched intently from the grassy banks and stone steps as the water rippled gently around his legs. For fans who witnessed that final round, the photograph remains an enduring reminder of one of the most shocking collapses in the Open’s history. Nearly three decades later, there have been other dramatic meltdowns, but van de Velde’s collapse remains the benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

After rounds of 75, 68, and 70 on the demanding Carnoustie layout, the Frenchman sat at even par 213 after 54 holes, holding a five-shot advantage over the field. But then came a windswept Sunday afternoon in July 1999. The 18th hole at Carnoustie stood between Jean van de Velde and golfing immortality. As he stepped onto the tee of the closing par-4, he still held a three-shot lead, with the Claret Jug seemingly within his grasp.

A double bogey would have been enough to claim the Claret Jug, but that’s not what happened. Van de Velde chose driver. The ball sailed wildly to the right, finishing in heavy rough near the 17th fairway and perilously close to the Barry Burn. From there, he selected a 2-iron for his second shot, a bold play that ricocheted off a metal rail on the grandstand and bounced backward into even thicker grass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still aggressive, he tried to force the ball toward the green with his third. It flew low and hard into the burn itself that cuts across the front of the 18th green. With the ball sitting just above the waterline on the sandy bottom, van de Velde removed his shoes and socks, rolled up his trousers, and stepped barefoot into the cold burn. Cameras captured him standing shin-deep, club in hand, surveying the lie while the gallery held its breath.

After several long moments, he accepted the inevitable, took a penalty drop, and played his fifth shot. That one found the greenside bunker. He splashed out to about six feet and holed the putt for a triple-bogey seven. Triple-bogey seven. The three-shot cushion had vanished in a single hole. Van de Velde, Paul Lawrie of Scotland, and Justin Leonard of the United States finished tied at six over par, forcing a four-hole playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrie produced the best golf of his life. Meanwhile, van de Velde, still reeling, could not recover, and Lawrie claimed the title. This was the closest the Frenchman had come to winning a major, and in a matter of a few shots, it was taken away from him. But his photograph in the Barry Burn became immortal, capturing both the absurdity and the humanity of a moment when everything that could go wrong did.

Some may think those few shots may have haunted him ever since. They would be wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean van de Velde reflected on his 1999 Open collapse

The 60-year-old visited Carnoustie in 2024, returning to the course where his name became linked with one of golf’s most memorable moments. Ahead of the Senior Open Championship, the Frenchman was asked whether the experience still haunted him. His response showed how comfortably he has made peace with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, it never did, actually,” he said. “And that’s what some people have struggled to understand… yeah, of course, we all play to win. Of course, I was highly disappointed. But at the end of the day, who can predict you’re going to hit a piece of metal on the side of a grandstand that is the size of a golf ball and then go back and hit the water, go back another 30 yards?

“Things happen… But look, I’m still here, I’m still standing, and I’ve played golf after that on the PGA Tour. I mean, I’ve had amazing experiences, and I’ve been very, very fortunate and very lucky. So, no, it’s never haunted me, and it’s not about to start.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Frenchman recorded zero victories in 49 PGA Tour starts, but won two events on the DP World Tour. He stepped away from professional golf at the end of 2010, retiring from the European Tour in 2011, before making a senior-tour comeback in 2016.