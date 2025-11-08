Moutai Singapore Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Singapore Island Country Club is hosting the tournament for the first time in 38 years. Back in 1987, the venue last welcomed professional golfers to its fairways. Now, the Moutai Singapore Open 2025 returns with a massive $2 million purse. That’s a 60% jump from the 2022 edition’s $1.25 million. The tournament runs from November 6-9 at SICC’s New Course, combining the Millennium and Pierce nines.

This marks the penultimate stop on The International Series. The event carries significant implications for players vying for LIV Golf League spots. The International Series confirmed that the year-long Rankings Winner and Runner-Up earn promotion to the breakaway circuit. That makes every stroke count for the 144-player field battling it out in Singapore.

The winner takes home $360,000, representing 18% of the total purse. Second place earns $220,000, while third grabs $126,000. Players finishing fourth and fifth pocket $100,000 and $82,000, respectively. The complete breakdown ensures everyone who cuts gets paid.

Speaking of cuts, only the top 65 players and ties advance after 36 holes. All golfers completing four rounds earn prize money down to 65th position at $5,400. The payout structure mirrors that of other International Series events on the Asian Tour calendar.

Complete Prize Money Breakdown:

1 $360,000 2 $220,000 3 $126,000 4 $100,000 5 $82,000 6 $66,600 7 $57,000 8 $49,000 9 $42,800 10 $38,200 11 $34,900 12 $32,500 13 $30,300 14 $28,900 15 $27,700 16 $26,500 17 $25,300 18 $24,100 19 $23,100 20 $22,300 21 $21,800 22 $21,200 23 $20,600 24 $20,000 25 $19,400 26 $18,800 27 $18,200 28 $17,600 29 $17,000 30 $16,400 31 $16,200 32 $15,600 33 $15,200 34 $14,800 35 $14,400 36 $14,000 37 $13,600 38 $13,200 39 $12,800 40 $12,400 41 $12,100 42 $11,700 43 $11,300 44 $10,900 45 $10,700 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,600 55 $7,400 56 $7,200 57 $7,000 58 $6,800 59 $6,600 60 $6,400 61 $6,200 62 $6,000 63 $5,800 64 $5,600 65 $5,400

The field features serious firepower from both tours. LIV Golf stars Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, and Paul Casey headline the entries. Anthony Kim continues his professional comeback journey here. Meanwhile, John Catlin, the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, brings six Asian Tour victories to Singapore. Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Kazuki Higa was expected to contend. However, he missed the cut alongside International Series Rankings leader Scott Vincent.

Beyond the cash, the winner collects 11 Official World Golf Ranking points. They also secure a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour. Plus, crucial Order of Merit points help determine who earns that coveted LIV Golf contract at season’s end.

Where to watch the Moutai Singapore Open 2025

Singapore viewers can catch the action on meWATCH at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM local time for all four days. The over-the-top platform provides comprehensive local streaming access. Meanwhile, Golf Channel handles U.S. broadcasts with Day 3 coverage starting at 10:30 PM EST on November 8 and Final Round action at 10:00 PM EST on November 9. DIRECTV also carries Final Round coverage on November 11 at 3:00 PM.

Indian fans have multiple options through Sony LIV’s live streaming and Sony Ten Sports channels, available on JioTV, for all four days. Australian viewers access live and on-demand streaming through Kayo Sports. Hong Kong and broader Asian audiences tune into Now Golf 3 on Channel 684 for live coverage. The Asian Tour’s official YouTube channel offers highlights and recaps for fans who miss the live action.

The winner walks away with more than just prize money. They gain OWGR points, tournament exemptions, and momentum toward LIV Golf qualification. With so much at stake, the weekend promises intense competition at Singapore Island Country Club.

