Moutai Singapore Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAbhijit Raj

Nov 8, 2025 | 12:10 PM EST

The Singapore Island Country Club is hosting the tournament for the first time in 38 years. Back in 1987, the venue last welcomed professional golfers to its fairways. Now, the Moutai Singapore Open 2025 returns with a massive $2 million purse. That’s a 60% jump from the 2022 edition’s $1.25 million. The tournament runs from November 6-9 at SICC’s New Course, combining the Millennium and Pierce nines.

This marks the penultimate stop on The International Series. The event carries significant implications for players vying for LIV Golf League spots. The International Series confirmed that the year-long Rankings Winner and Runner-Up earn promotion to the breakaway circuit. That makes every stroke count for the 144-player field battling it out in Singapore.

The winner takes home $360,000, representing 18% of the total purse. Second place earns $220,000, while third grabs $126,000. Players finishing fourth and fifth pocket $100,000 and $82,000, respectively. The complete breakdown ensures everyone who cuts gets paid.

Speaking of cuts, only the top 65 players and ties advance after 36 holes. All golfers completing four rounds earn prize money down to 65th position at $5,400. The payout structure mirrors that of other International Series events on the Asian Tour calendar.

Complete Prize Money Breakdown:

1$360,000
2$220,000
3$126,000
4$100,000
5$82,000
6$66,600
7$57,000
8$49,000
9$42,800
10$38,200
11$34,900
12$32,500
13$30,300
14$28,900
15$27,700
16$26,500
17$25,300
18$24,100
19$23,100
20$22,300
21$21,800
22$21,200
23$20,600
24$20,000
25$19,400
26$18,800
27$18,200
28$17,600
29$17,000
30$16,400
31$16,200
32$15,600
33$15,200
34$14,800
35$14,400
36$14,000
37$13,600
38$13,200
39$12,800
40$12,400
41$12,100
42$11,700
43$11,300
44$10,900
45$10,700
46$10,600
47$10,200
48$9,800
49$9,400
50$9,000
51$8,600
52$8,200
53$7,800
54$7,600
55$7,400
56$7,200
57$7,000
58$6,800
59$6,600
60$6,400
61$6,200
62$6,000
63$5,800
64$5,600
65$5,400

The field features serious firepower from both tours. LIV Golf stars Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, and Paul Casey headline the entries. Anthony Kim continues his professional comeback journey here. Meanwhile, John Catlin, the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, brings six Asian Tour victories to Singapore. Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Kazuki Higa was expected to contend. However, he missed the cut alongside International Series Rankings leader Scott Vincent.

Beyond the cash, the winner collects 11 Official World Golf Ranking points. They also secure a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour. Plus, crucial Order of Merit points help determine who earns that coveted LIV Golf contract at season’s end.

Where to watch the Moutai Singapore Open 2025

Singapore viewers can catch the action on meWATCH at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM local time for all four days. The over-the-top platform provides comprehensive local streaming access. Meanwhile, Golf Channel handles U.S. broadcasts with Day 3 coverage starting at 10:30 PM EST on November 8 and Final Round action at 10:00 PM EST on November 9. DIRECTV also carries Final Round coverage on November 11 at 3:00 PM.

Indian fans have multiple options through Sony LIV’s live streaming and Sony Ten Sports channels, available on JioTV, for all four days. Australian viewers access live and on-demand streaming through Kayo Sports. Hong Kong and broader Asian audiences tune into Now Golf 3 on Channel 684 for live coverage. The Asian Tour’s official YouTube channel offers highlights and recaps for fans who miss the live action.

The winner walks away with more than just prize money. They gain OWGR points, tournament exemptions, and momentum toward LIV Golf qualification. With so much at stake, the weekend promises intense competition at Singapore Island Country Club.

Who do you think will claim the $360,000 top prize? Share your predictions in the comments below!

