‘Move Beyond Public Scandal’: Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump’s Relationship Details Emerge After Rehab

After roughly 40 days away, Tiger Woods is finally back home in Florida. He spent a tough stretch in a rehab, and his return has brought him something he clearly needed: familiar ground and the people who matter most to him. One of those people is Vanessa Trump, his girlfriend, and by all accounts, their reunion is everything the couple needed.

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“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” a source tells People Magazine, adding that Trump “is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals, which they both dislike intensely.”

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The source also says that Trump’s kids are “like family” to Woods. “Especially [Trump’s daughter] Kai, who is a dedicated golfer and around the [same] age of Tiger’s kids,” the insider says.

Woods has daughter Sam Alexis, 18, and son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, while Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.: Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

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“Each was glad to see the other, although they kept in touch while he was away,” the second source tells PEOPLE. “Both of them have responsibilities outside of their personal lives and that factors [into] how much time they can spend together. But each has an ex to share the kids with, so they have had enough time to keep the romance going.”

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“There is no question that they are in love and [that] their mutual interest in golf has helped even in the hard times when Tiger was fighting his pain and other issues resulting from injuries and aging.”

Woods checked into rehab in Zurich following a late-March DUI arrest. Authorities had found hydrocodone on him after a rollover crash. The incident had made headlines all over the world and put the couple under an intense public spotlight. Vanessa had made no public statement through any of it, but privately the two never lost touch as the couple spoke almost daily while Woods was away.

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“He gives her a day-by-day account of what he’s doing. She asks questions,” a source said earlier.

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The two had begun seeing each other around Thanksgiving 2024, brought together by a life shared in Florida and two kids who attended the same school. They made their relationship official in March 2025. Ever since, the couple has always been private, only making a few public appearances at important occasions like TGL matches, Woods’s 50th birthday celebration.

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President Donald Trump has also been open about his approval since the relationship first went viral, saying, “I’m very happy for both of them. Let them both be happy.”

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Now with Woods back home, Vanessa has made it very clear that they are ready to support him in any which way possible.

While supporting Woods, Vanessa has also guided her daughter Kai toward a golf career.

Kai Trump’s bond with Vanessa and Tiger Woods

The closeness between Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai has always been constant, even as everything else around them has stayed turbulent. Vanessa is often seen as a part of Kai’s biggest moments. She also organized a lavish bed party ahead of her move to the University of Miami just this month.

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Kai, for her part, is also fully focused on what comes next. She’s committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami and carries an NIL valuation of $1.2 million, with sponsors including TaylorMade Golf.

Kai also shares a warm relationship with her mother’s boyfriend, as she’s spotted wearing Woods-branded clothing at events and joined Vanessa courtside at TGL earlier this year. The 15x major winner also helped Kai before her LPGA Tour debut, asking her to enjoy the moment.