“Much Better”: Alexis Ohanian Makes Bold Statement About Female Golfers as Tiger Woods’ New League Nears Debut

Golf has mostly depended on tournament results to keep fans interested in its players. But Alexis Ohanian believes women’s golf has another way to connect with fans. The Reddit co-founder thinks female athletes are better at creating content and sharing their lives with fans outside competition. With Tiger Woods’ new women’s golf league getting ready for its first season, Ohanian wants to put this idea into action.

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Ohanian owns Los Angeles Golf Club in WTGL. Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, he said:

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“And that’s the exciting thing with women athletes, who, by and large, are much more sort of fluent in content, much more comfortable producing content. Much better at producing content, frankly, than their male counterparts. And it’s our job to amplify those stories every single day so that when it is match day, you’re like, ‘oh, cool, I want to see how Allison does because I follow her on social and I see the social channels and I’m bought into her story.”

For Ohanian, that is an important part of building WTGL. The league will give LPGA players a new platform, but he also wants audiences to know the people behind the golf.

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Interestingly, Ohanian was not a golf fan when Tiger Woods first approached him about TGL. He had never even played the sport. However, Woods’ idea of bringing professional golf into a technology-driven stadium environment caught his attention.

The concept offered something different from traditional golf broadcasts. Players would compete in front of a live audience, use a massive simulator screen and wear microphones that allowed viewers to hear their conversations. The matches would also take place in primetime, making the sport more accessible to casual audiences.

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Ohanian liked the idea because it allowed golfers to show more of their personalities.

“For a middle class white dude, from the suburbs, the fact that golf didn’t speak to me means there’s a whole lot of people the sport did not speak to,” he explained.

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He also described the format as something that felt like athletes enjoying their sport rather than a traditional country club pastime.

Once Woods and Rory McIlroy’s vision convinced him, Ohanian had another question for the founders.

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“How soon can we have the women?”

His interest eventually led him to invest in Los Angeles Golf Club’s WTGL team. The league is operated by TMRW Sports in partnership with the LPGA and will follow the technology-driven format established by the men’s competition.

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WTGL was announced on January 6, 2026, and is now approaching its inaugural season. Five teams will compete with five players on each roster, although only three golfers from each team will participate in an individual match.

The regular season features 10 matches in a round-robin format, with every team facing the other four once. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which include two semifinals and a best-of-three championship series.

All matches will take place at the 1,500-seat SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The venue features a massive simulator screen and a rotating green, allowing players to compete in a stadium setting.

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The opening match arrives on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET, when Ohanian’s Los Angeles Golf Club takes on New York Golf Club on ESPN.

Michelle Wie West will lead the Los Angeles roster alongside Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby López and Kiara Romero. Wie West’s return to competitive golf is one of the biggest storylines heading into the league’s debut.

New York, meanwhile, has a strong lineup featuring Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, Danielle Kang, Linn Grant and Yana Wilson.

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The schedule also includes a November 10 meeting between Los Angeles and Motor City Golf Club. Motor City’s roster features world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, alongside Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Ruoning Yin and Albane Valenzuela.

The inaugural season will continue through December, with ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ION sharing broadcast coverage. The championship Finals are scheduled for December 22 and 23, with a third match if necessary.

For Alexis Ohanian, however, the first season will be about more than deciding which team lifts the trophy. He wants fans to become familiar with the players before they even step onto the simulator.

Alexis Ohanian and Nelly Korda wanted a mixed-gender competition

Interestingly, Ohanian’s original idea for women’s involvement was slightly different from the league that will debut on Sunday. He wanted female golfers to compete alongside men in TGL rather than have an entirely separate competition.

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World No. 1 Nelly Korda shared a similar concern when WTGL’s separate format was announced. She called the absence of women from the men’s competition a “huge and unbelievable miss.”

Korda believed a mixed-gender competition could have created something golf had rarely seen before: male and female professionals competing on the same stage for equal prize money.

Her argument also had a commercial side. The existing TGL already had an established audience, and including LPGA stars could have given them immediate exposure to viewers who followed the men’s competition.

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However, TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy offered a different perspective when asked about Korda’s criticism during the DP World India Championship.

“In my opinion, I think it’s amazing to give women their own platform,” McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman acknowledged that mixed teams had been discussed during the league’s development. But he believes a dedicated competition can give female golfers the space to build their own identities and attract fans without sharing the spotlight.

He also pointed to what TGL had done for male golfers. The format allowed players to reveal more of their personalities than fans usually see during traditional tournaments.

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McIlroy hopes WTGL can create the same opportunity for its female competitors.

“But I do think that it is important to give the women their own platform and encourage them to grow that themselves,” he added.

For now, the inaugural season will give the LPGA stars an opportunity to build that identity. If WTGL succeeds in attracting viewers and making its players more recognizable, a mixed-gender competition could become a more realistic conversation. And with Alexis Ohanian and several players already open to the idea, the possibility of seeing men and women share the TGL stage may not be too far away.