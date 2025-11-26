Multi-Billion-Dollar Golf Headwear Giant Extends Deal to Back Tiger Woods’s $500 Million Project

New Era just doubled down on Tiger Woods‘s tech golf experiment. The multi-billion-dollar headwear giant extended its partnership with TGL as the official headwear provider for Season 2, signaling that the simulator-based league isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving.

The announcement dropped on November 25, 2025. New Era secured a multiyear extension as the Official Headwear Partner of TGL presented by SoFi. The deal kicks in when Season 2 launches on December 28, 2025, marking the league’s broadcast network debut on ABC. And, this isn’t New Era’s first rodeo with TGL. The company already served as a licensee during the inaugural season. Now they’re elevating their status to official partner with a comprehensive rights package that spans every corner of the league’s ecosystem.

The partnership delivers serious visibility. New Era gets national advertising spots across TGL broadcasts. Digital and social media content amplifies the brand’s reach. In-venue concourse signage at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, prominently displays the logo to live audiences. In-broadcast integrations ensure viewers can’t miss it. Even TGL’s on-field staff will wear New Era caps during telecasts.

Team-branded headwear is available on ShopTGLGolf.com and through the SoFi Center retail program. New Era will produce TGL Champion headwear each season, celebrating whichever team hoists the SoFi Cup. Atlanta Drive GC earned that honor in March 2025 after winning the inaugural title.

Bruce Popko leads global licensing and business development at New Era. He frames the deal around community building.

“We’re serving six global fan communities with team-identity-driven headwear as TGL’s audience grows.”

The numbers tell a compelling story about TGL’s commercial momentum. The league now boasts 33 licensees total. That represents nearly 30% year-over-year growth after adding 14 new partners heading into Season 2. Sister brand ’47 continues as one of those 33 licensees, giving TGL multiple premium headwear options across different price points.

TMRW Sports executive Yared Alula connects New Era’s pedigree to TGL’s merchandising strategy.

“New Era is a powerhouse in licensed merchandise. This partnership elevates team brands and delivers products fans are proud to wear.”

New Era’s commitment to TGL reflects the headwear giant’s broader expansion of its sports portfolio. The company is the longtime official on-field cap partner of Major League Baseball. In June 2025, New Era became the Official On-Field Cap of Major League Soccer under a licensing deal covering all 30 MLS clubs. Now TGL joins that elite roster.

The combined business with ’47 generates around $2 billion in annual revenue. That financial firepower positions New Era as the dominant force in sports headwear licensing across multiple leagues and continents.

TGL’s licensing explosion mirrors the league’s growing commercial appeal. Best Buy joined as the Official Retail Technology Partner earlier in the sponsorship buildup. SoFi holds the presenting sponsorship. Genesis and Businessolver round out the founding partner tier. Each deal signals corporate confidence in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s vision for primetime team golf.

Building fandom through strategic headwear

New Era plans to leverage greenside match tickets and hospitality at the SoFi Center. That creates B2B relationship-building opportunities tied directly to the TGL platform. Partners and customers get the ultimate TGL experience while New Era strengthens business connections.

The focus remains squarely on fueling fandom. Team-specific designs highlight each club’s identity. Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive GC each get custom headwear that appeals to their growing fan communities.

Season 2 features six teams competing through March 24, 2026. Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club open with a championship rematch. Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf aims to bounce back after missing the playoffs. Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club faces uncertainty around his participation following his seventh back surgery in October 2025.

New Era’s multiyear extension proves one thing clearly. The headwear giant believes TGL’s second act will be even bigger than its first.