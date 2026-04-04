Multiple Golfers Withdraw From Valero Texas Open as Reasons Remain Unclear

Unexplained withdrawals at the Valero Texas Open have happened before. In 2024, the Tour did not share why Taylor Montgomery left mid-tournament, making him one of eight players that week who left without any official reason given. Two years later, twelve players have already withdrawn by the second round, and the Tour still has not explained several of these exits.

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The withdrawals unfolded in two phases. Ten players withdrew before the tournament began. Webb Simpson and Lucas Glover exited during the second round on Friday, with the PGA Tour Communications account confirming their withdrawals but offering no explanation.

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Some cases are straightforward: Gary Woodland withdrew on Monday after his win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, securing his place at Augusta. Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished second to Woodland and is ranked 36th in the world, withdrew on Sunday. Daniel Berger withdrew on Tuesday, having already secured his Masters spot through his top-50 ranking. For Matti Schmid, Ryan Gerard, Isaiah Salinda, and Aaron Wise, the Tour has not provided any official reason for their withdrawals.

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Collin Morikawa‘s withdrawal is the most uncertain among the group. The world No. 8 has not played since March 12. A single practice swing on the 11th tee at TPC Sawgrass forced him out of the Players Championship before it began.

“Took one practice swing, and I just knew it was gone. Like I just had the feeling before when it happened. And I just, I can’t swing through it. Trust me, I would play if I could. It’s just the worst thing in the world.”

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His agent, Andrew Kipper, commented on the withdrawal this week.

“Collin has continued to have productive rehab work done at home, and while we’re very encouraged about his progress, this week was simply too early for him to return to competition.”

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Morikawa is still listed in the Masters field. If he does play, he will arrive at Augusta without a competitive round since early March. In six Masters appearances, he has never missed the cut. His best finish was T3 in 2024. David Lipsky’s withdrawal is the most significant among the pre-tournament exits. He needed a win in San Antonio to secure the final Masters invitation. With Carson Young taking his spot, that opportunity is now gone. Pierceson Coody, dealing with a back injury from Houston, finished the week ranked 52nd in the world, two places outside the top-50 cutoff required for a Masters debut.

The pattern at the Valero Texas Open is routine. In 2024, eight players withdrew during the tournament, continuing a pattern that has shaped the event for years. The tournament’s slot before the Masters ensures that top players often exit, and this has a direct impact: viewership drops by as much as 30 percent. The calendar position creates this scenario every year.

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Alternates like Frankie Capan III, Lanto Griffin, Jackson Suber, Carson Young, Sam Ryder, Joel Dahmen, and Taylor Moore only got in because others withdrew. The Valero has a history of first-time winners; five of the last eleven champions claimed their first PGA Tour title here. Three of the last six earned a Masters spot by winning at TPC San Antonio: Corey Conners in 2019, J.J. Spaun in 2022, and Akshay Bhatia in 2024. For those who entered as replacements, the opportunity remains the same.

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Valero Texas Open withdrawals put Masters preparation under scrutiny

The players left in the field still have a lot at stake. Tommy Fleetwood, ranked No. 4 in the world, and Ludvig Åberg lead a group that includes 15 of the top 50 players. Brian Harman is back to defend his title in this $9.8 million event. The Valero is always the last tournament before Augusta, so it often sees players drop out, but this year, the number of withdrawals has been higher than anyone expected.

After two rounds, the Masters race has revealed who is still in the running. Finau is tied for third at 9-under, giving him a real shot at both the win and a place at Augusta. Hisatsune, who hasn’t qualified for the Masters, is tied for seventh at 8-under and is pressuring the leaders. Horschel is tied for 23rd at 5-under, so he needs a great weekend to stay in the mix.

Fowler is +1 after two rounds and outside the projected cut. Tom Kim, at even par, is in the same position. For both, missing Augusta is now almost certain.

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Morikawa is still set for Augusta, but he will arrive without a competitive round in almost four weeks. For most of the twelve who withdrew, San Antonio was never the main goal. The remaining players are competing for significant stakes in the $9.8 million prize pool. As for why so many left, there may never be an official answer.