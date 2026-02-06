Multiple PGA Tour Pros Stopped from Playing as WM Phoenix Open Round Is Canceled Over Recurring Problem

The WM Phoenix Open’s first round has now been suspended due to darkness in four consecutive years. The pattern is no longer an anomaly—it is the tournament’s structural reality.

At 6:05 p.m. MT on Thursday, February 5, 2026, the horn sounded at TPC Scottsdale. Seven players remained on the course, most standing on the 17th or 18th holes with their rounds unfinished. Play will resume Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time.

The numbers tell a familiar story. Of the 132-player field, 125 completed their opening rounds before sunset. Chris Gotterup leads at 8-under after a bogey-free 63. Matt Fitzpatrick sits two strokes back at 6-under, having matched the back-nine record with a 29. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 and tournament favorite, struggled to a 2-over 73.

Among those left waiting: Christo Lamprecht, Neal Shipley, and John Parry—all at 3-under through 16 holes. Adrien Saddier also stands at 3-under with two holes remaining. The suspension halted their momentum with the finish line in sight.

Early February offers limited daylight. Sunset arrives around 6:00–6:15 p.m. local time. A full field of 132 players stretches tee times deep into the afternoon. Frost delays—common in desert mornings—push start times back by 60 to 90 minutes. The margin for error disappears.

Tournament officials remain confident the 36-hole cut will proceed Friday evening as scheduled. Round 2 tee times remain unchanged. The first round, for the fourth straight year, will finish on a different day than it started.