Multiple Tour Pros Halted from Playing at $2.75M DP World Tour Event Amid Uncertain Conditions

Chaos struck before many players could get going at the $2.75 million KLM Open 2026. Worsening conditions turned the opening round into a challenging test of skill. But it has now become a test of patience, as the DP World Tour decided to stop play with half the golfers yet to finish their rounds.

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“🚨 PLAY SUSPENDED 🚨 Due to high winds, play has been suspended at The International,” the DP World Tour reported via an X post.

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The announcement came at 5:25 pm local time. Since it was already late, management decided to impose an overnight suspension, with the play now resuming on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 7:30 am local time.

The KLM Open is a regular stop on the DP World Tour. The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands, is hosting the 106th edition of the event. Joost Luiten, the 6x DP World Tour winner, also called it a “special event.” He has won the event twice in his career, and it’s played in his homeland, which makes it all the more special for him.

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“It’s so cool to be back…reminisce on the memories from last year. I’m really excited, really excited,” said the defending champion, Connor Syme, who is now pain-free after experiencing an injury earlier this season.

Both of them and many others were excited about the KLM Open 2026. So far, French professional Julien Guerrier has taken the early lead with a round of 6-under 65. Following him closely is Joe Dean, who hit 5-under 66. Alexander Levy, who is only down 5 holes, has already hit two birdies on holes 1 and 5.

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Professionals who have played the event in the past will be used to the weather disruptions, as the same thing happened in 2025, when the DP World Tour was forced to suspend play for two hours during the second round amid gusts of up to 35 mph and balls moving on the greens. There was a couple of hours’ delay in the 2024 edition, too, but for a completely different reason. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked access to The International Golf Club, delaying the final round.

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While the weather has disrupted the opening round, it has done little to diminish interest in who will eventually lift the trophy on Sunday.

KLM Open 2026 betting odds and tournament favorites

After the suspension, the current scoreboard leader, Julien Guerrier, is the fan favorite with odds of 11/2. The French professional has 1 DP World Tour title on his resume. He won the 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters with a score of 21-under 267.

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Following him is the English professional Joe Dean with odds of 10/1. After a mixed season so far, Dean will be looking at his breakaway win at the KLM Open 2026. Others with high betting odds include Bernd Wiesberger (12/1), Calum Hill (12/1), Jayden Schaper (14/1), and Oliver Lindell (16/1).

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The betting picture currently favors Guerrier. However, the suspension has left plenty of room for movement on the leaderboard. With several contenders yet to complete their opening rounds, Friday’s restart could prove just as important as anything that happened before play was halted.