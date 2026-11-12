‘My Body’s Fairly Banged Up’: Max Homa Admits He’s Struggling With Physical Woes as He Confirms PGA Tour Break

Max Homa is preparing to step away from the PGA Tour after a grueling stretch has left him physically worn down. Speaking to reporters at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, the six-time Tour winner confirmed that an upcoming break is necessary to recover, even as he pushes through one final competitive appearance before shutting things down.

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“My body’s fairly banged up so I don’t think this is doing a lot of good and I’m not really learning a lot,” Homa admitted.

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Asked about the value of getting extra fall tournament reps, Homa dismissed the notion, noting he and his team already have plenty of feedback for next season. “To be fair, it probably isn’t at all because right after this I’m going to shut it down,” he explained. “We already have a pretty good amount of data on what I’ve got to work on to get better for next year.”

Still, Homa’s competitive drive kept him from starting his offseason early. Calling practice boring compared to tournament golf, he entered the Austin Championship—the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall—for one more shot at a win and a chance to break into the top 60 of the standings. Reaching that threshold unlocks automatic entry into next year’s early Signature Events, including West Coast staples like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, allowing him to earn his way into events that feel like home rather than relying on sponsor exemptions.

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That resilience was tested in Thursday’s opening round at Barton Creek Fazio Canyons, where Homa carded a 3-under 69. After opening 3 over through two holes following errant swings on the 10th and 11th, Homa credited his caddie for helping him reset so he could find his rhythm off the tee and take advantage of the course’s forgiving greens.

At the root of Homa’s physical toll is a persistent bone spur on the top of his right ankle that causes severe swelling and limits dorsiflexion. For a right-handed golfer, the right ankle serves as the critical anchor during the backswing and the primary push-off point for generating power on the downswing. Without full mobility, Homa has been unable to properly shift his weight, robbing him of both distance and consistency.

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The issue flared up painfully during the Bank of Utah Championship, forcing him to limp between shots and lean on his club for support after walking down the 12th fairway at Black Desert Resort. Despite needing KT Tape and anti-inflammatory medication mid-round, the injury forced him to simplify his mechanics. Homa carded a bogey-free 5-under 66 to move into contention, later noting the discomfort stopped him from overthinking his swing.

Homa’s decision to shut things down also fits into a broader career reset. After climbing to No. 5 in the world rankings and capturing six PGA Tour titles through 2023, he endured a prolonged slump across 2024 and 2025 that dropped him outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, recording just a single top-10 finish in 2025 with a T5 at the John Deere Classic.

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He has spent the 2026 campaign rebuilding his game, highlighted by a T9 finish at the Masters and a reunion with longtime swing coach Mark Blackburn. However, executing those mechanical adjustments requires a healthy physical foundation, making his planned offseason bone spur surgery a prerequisite for fully trusting Blackburn’s changes. Thanks to his previous multi-win seasons, Homa holds PGA Tour exemptions through 2028, giving him the security to prioritize his health without risking his playing privileges.

Off the course, Homa kept his recovery in perspective, noting that watching his wife go through a difficult childbirth and surgery kept him from complaining too much about a sore ankle. He also reflected on the passing of longtime NBC golf broadcaster Dan Hicks, remembering him as a “lovely person” with an extraordinary memory for players and their families whose storytelling legacy will endure.

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For now, Homa remains focused on finishing strong in Austin before beginning a reset designed to resolve his ankle issues, refine his swing, and power a healthy return up the FedExCup standings.