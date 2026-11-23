Charley Hull is set to make her WTGL debut later this month. However, this new step in her career has taken an emotional turn, as her father, Dave, is once again battling cancer. Despite that, the unfortunate news hasn’t stopped Hull from hoping for a cancer-free future for her father.

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“My dad is a tough cookie,” said Charley, as per Golfweek. “We’re all quite tough like that in our family.”

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75-year-old Dave was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. However, he kept the diagnosis to himself for nearly a month because he “didn’t want anyone else to worry.” When he eventually broke the news to Charley during a break in the LPGA schedule, a connection through a friend of Hull’s coach helped the family find a leading surgeon.

Hull subsequently paid for his treatment out of her own pocket, wanting to avoid the lengthy waiting times associated with the UK’s public healthcare system. As the English golfer recalls, Dave, who smokes 40 cigarettes a day, underwent surgery, but his recovery wasn’t exactly routine.

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“After the first surgery [on] his prostate, he was meant to stay in the hospital for, like, three days, but he checked himself out because he wanted to go out and get some cigarettes,” recalled Charley, who herself quit smoking cigarettes. “And then I think he got a taxi home.”

Unfortunately, the cancer returned, with two masses developing on the left side of his ribs. One was around half an inch from his lung and the other just as close to his heart. Both were successfully treated. However, in the latest health update, Dave is facing another recurrence, this time on the right side.

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He has already undergone 37 rounds of radiation therapy and is currently taking medication while in the U.S. with Charley. However, convincing Dave to come to America for the CME in Naples, Florida was far from an easy task. What finally worked, though, involved their German Shepard, Foxy. Charley’s father wanted Foxy to be at her best behavior, as he battled cancer.

So, Foxy was sent away to a training camp, allowing the 75-year-old to make the trip to Florida. Dave wasn’t alone, either. Charley was accompanied by her mother, Basienkia, sister Nicole, her partner James, and her two young nephews, with the entire family travelling to support her at last week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

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“I love it,” said Hull. “It’s just like being at home, looking after the kids and just the craziness of the whole family.”

Although Hull eventually finished tied for 23rd, the three-time LPGA Tour champion is set to make her WTGL debut next. And her entire family will once again be close, watching Hull compete in the WTGL. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, with Charley Hull representing Atlanta Drive GC against Boston Common Golf at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

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Hull will team up with Andrea Lee and Nataliya Guseva, while facing off against her Solheim Cup partner, Lottie Woad, who will be representing the opposing side. When the event comes to an end, the 30-year-old plans to return home to the UK, where her father is expected to begin further treatment for his cancer.

That said, unfortunately, Hull isn’t the only professional golfer to have watched a parent battle the disease. Blades Brown’s father, Parke, was diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia in 2022, initially believed to be bone cancer, but defied an early prognosis and lived to watch his son win on the PGA Tour.

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Jason Day, meanwhile, lost his mother, Dening, to stage-four non-small cell lung cancer in March 2022, after a five-year battle. Joel Dahmen also experienced a heartbreaking loss when his mother, Jolyn, died in the spring of 2005, following a cancer diagnosis the previous year.

Wyndham Clark’s mother, Lise, was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer during his freshman year of college and passed away eight months later, in August 2013, aged 55. Lucas Herbert’s mother, Meredith, was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2022.