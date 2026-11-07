‘My Final One’: Europe’s Captain Luke Donald Makes Huge Ryder Cup Annoucement in Mexico

Every dynasty eventually announces its ending, but few do it with the best chapter still unwritten. Europe’s captain Luke Donald has never lost a Ryder Cup as a player or a captain, and he has just put a date on his reign. He told Golf Channel at the PGA Tour’s WWT Championship in Mexico that Adare Manor will be his last stand.

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Asked why he wanted a third straight captaincy, Donald said: “I think going to Adare Manor with the backing of a lot of the players and my family, it just seemed like a great opportunity. So this will be my final one, though. I will say that live on air.”

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The timing was unusual, as Donald was meant to play in Mexico but withdrew after Wednesday’s pro-am with back spasms. So he made his announcement from the broadcast booth instead of the leaderboard.

The decision wasn’t easy, and he admits as much.

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“I think sometimes I ask myself that question still. It’s a lot of work but it’s been very rewarding and I had the opportunity to do something special.”

The job first found him by accident. He took over for the 2023 edition only after Henrik Stenson lost the captaincy for joining LIV Golf. This time, he held talks with DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings in January and was confirmed in early March. His players reportedly backed him unanimously, though the workload has come at the expense of his own playing career.

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Walking away is not easy when everything has gone right. Europe beat the US 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone in 2023 before winning 15-13 at Bethpage Black in 2025. With those two victories, Donald became the first European captain since Tony Jacklin to win back-to-back Ryder Cups. His playing record is just as impressive, as he won all four Ryder Cups he played in.

But Donald has one more challenge ahead. No captain in the Ryder Cup’s 100-year history has won three editions in a row. Dai Rees, Tony Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher all led Great Britain & Ireland or Europe in at least three consecutive Ryder Cups, but none managed three straight victories. Donald now has a chance to do what none of them could.

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The setting is fitting. The centenary edition will be played at Adare Manor in County Limerick from September 17-19, 2027, in a country Donald knows well. He played in the 2006 Ryder Cup in Ireland, which Europe won. Jim Furyk’s Team USA will arrive as the underdog.

Luke Donald framed it as a team effort: “As a team, as Ryder Cup Europe, we all play for history.”

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The back trouble is a recurring problem. Spasms also forced him out of the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Reports suggest he plans to return to a more active playing schedule, with family life and competitive ambitions on the agenda. The senior circuit is understood to be among his options. The five-time PGA Tour winner, 2011 PGA Tour Player of the Year and former world No. 1 turns 50 in December 2027.

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Not everyone buys the farewell. The Golf Channel host teased him on air: “You win another one, you’re going to do it again. You can’t fool me.” Donald may find out next September whether walking away from three straight wins is easier said than done.