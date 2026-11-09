‘My Hands Were Shaking’: Teenager Blades Brown Opens Up on Overcoming Playoff Jitters To Shatter 95-Year PGA Tour Record

Blades Brown had every reason to feel the pressure. A six-foot birdie putt stood between him and the clubhouse lead at the World Wide Technology Championship, and the 19-year-old knew exactly what was at stake. His hands were shaking. His mind was racing. Yet, instead of allowing the occasion to overwhelm him, Brown focused on one thing and it was getting the putt right.

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It went in.

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That moment became one of the defining passages of a remarkable Sunday at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. Brown went on to overcome Ben James in a two-hole playoff, completing a seven-shot comeback with a final-round 63 to claim his maiden PGA Tour title.

At 19 years, five months and 18 days, he became the youngest PGA Tour winner since 1931 and the fourth-youngest in Tour history.

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Speaking at his post-victory press conference on November 8, Brown offered an honest account of the emotions behind his breakthrough.

“My hands were shaking, my mind was racing,” Brown recalled during the press conference.

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Rather than allowing the situation to dictate his thoughts, he tried to reduce the challenge to its simplest elements.

“I thought back to, I tried to just strip down the putt to what it was, which it was just a six-footer up the hill breaking a little right to left,” he explained.

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Brown began the final round seven shots behind the leader, James, who had entered Sunday with a four-stroke advantage over the field. With a number of players still in contention, the teenager needed an exceptional performance to give himself a chance.

He delivered exactly that, shooting a nine-under 63 to reach 23-under 265.

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The most revealing moment came on the 72nd hole. Brown knew he needed a birdie to establish the outright clubhouse lead. After hitting his approach close, he faced a six-foot uphill putt that broke slightly from right to left.

The significance of the putt was not lost on him.

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He then focused on the line he had identified and the speed he wanted to give the ball. The putt dropped, putting him in the clubhouse at 23 under and giving him the outright lead.

Brown’s explanation offers an interesting insight into his approach to pressure. He did not claim that he suddenly became comfortable or that the nerves disappeared. Instead, he concentrated on the immediate task rather than the potential consequences of missing.

For a while, Blade Brown appeared to have done enough to secure his first PGA Tour victory. However, James still had an opportunity to extend the contest.

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The Virginia golfer had started the day four shots clear but struggled to maintain his advantage as the field closed in. Nevertheless, he produced a spectacular finish on the par-five 18th.

James hit a powerful approach from approximately 285 yards, leaving himself an eagle putt from around 20 feet. He converted it, signing for a two-under 70 and matching Brown at 23 under.

Blades Brown did not actually see the putt drop.

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“I actually didn’t see the putt go in, but I heard a big roar,” he revealed. “When I heard that I was like, all right, it’s go time,” Brown said.

According to reports, Blades Brown went through two bags of golf balls on the practice range while waiting to see whether his clubhouse lead would hold. The wait lasted approximately an hour before he returned to the 18th tee for the playoff.

It was another test of patience and concentration, especially for a player experiencing his first PGA Tour victory opportunity.

Brown and James hit their approaches onto the green and gave themselves eagle chances. However, neither converted, and both settled for birdies to extend the contest.

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For Brown, the missed opportunity could easily have become a distraction.

During the press conference, he admitted that he had thought about the possibility of winning immediately after leaving his eagle attempt short.

“I was like, man, I could have sealed the deal right there,” he said.

However, he quickly recognized the danger of allowing his mind to move ahead of the next shot.

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“I think one thing that’s very important is you have to be able to control your emotions. It’s really easy for me especially in that situation to want to think about the future and what it can entail.”

That approach proved decisive on the second playoff hole.

James missed his birdie attempt, and Brown converted his short putt to secure the victory.

Korn Ferry Tour experience helped prepare Blades Brown for the moment

Although Blades Brown is still a teenager, his victory did not come without professional experience.

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That experience became particularly valuable during the 2026 season.

Brown secured his 2027 PGA Tour card by finishing ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. He had also recorded a third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open and produced a remarkable second-round 60 at The American Express earlier in the year.

His performance in Mexico was therefore another step in a season that had already demonstrated his ability to compete against established professionals.

Brown was particularly appreciative of what he learned on the developmental tour.

“I can’t give the Korn Ferry Tour enough praise. I needed to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in order to be in the position I am now,” he said.

“It taught me how to go low, it taught me how to handle my emotions.”

That statement provides an important connection to his victory in Mexico. His nine-under 63 demonstrated his scoring ability, while his response to the pressure putts and playoff showed how much he had developed emotionally.

His 63 in Mexico was his sixth round below 64 across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour during 2026.

Blades Brown’s victory carried considerable historical significance.

At 19 years, five months and 18 days, he became the youngest PGA Tour winner since Charles Kocsis won the Michigan Open in 1931 at 18.

Blades Brown also became the fourth-youngest winner in Tour history and the first teenage champion since Jordan Spieth won the 2013 John Deere Classic.

The comparison with Spieth is particularly interesting because the two players followed remarkably similar paths to their first victories.

Spieth was 19 when he won the John Deere Classic after starting the final round six shots behind the leader. He eventually prevailed on the fifth playoff hole.

Brown’s comeback also began with a seven-shot deficit, and he needed extra holes to complete his maiden victory. However, their final-round stories were different.

Brown’s connection with golf history goes further back.

In 2023, at just 16, he became the youngest stroke-play medalist in U.S. Amateur history, surpassing a record held by Bobby Jones.

His victory in Mexico therefore added another major milestone to a career that had already attracted attention during his amateur years.