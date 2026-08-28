‘My Kryptonite’: DP World Tour Pro Stunned by ‘Unbelievable’ Round After 3 Years of Struggles

Nacho Elvira’s last three appearances at the British Masters have all ended in disappointment: T150 in 2025, T113 in 2023, and T130 in 2022. So, when the Spaniard stepped onto The Brabazon Course on Thursday, nobody could shake the feeling that history might repeat itself. But Elvira’s opening round turned that lingering doubt into a mixture of shock and relief.

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“I think it’s like I always say, this course is my kryptonite. I have always struggled in this course because I think I struggle off the tee,” Elvira said after his opening round. “This round has been unbelievable. I think I was on the fairway and played every single shot today. I think that was the key in order to be able to hit to the green in a good position and be able to give myself some chances.”

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Unlike his past appearances, Elvira put on a show this time, carding an incredible bogey-free 7-under-par 65 to take a first-round lead. Although he scored only one birdie on the front nine, he showcased what he is really capable of on the back nine.

With six birdies on the back nine, Elvira was inches from making history at The Brabazon Course. The lowest recorded single-round score at The Belfry is 9-under-par 63, set by Martin Erlandsson during the opening round of the 2007 British Masters. The Swedish golfer secured this score by shooting five birdies and an eagle on the back nine. Englishman Marco Penge matched Erlandsson’s record with a bogey-free 63 at the 2025 British Masters.

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The record also has historical significance. Eamonn Darcy first held the record in 1983 with a 63. However, due to significant modifications to the course and lengthening over the years, Erlandsson’s record is considered the modern standard. Before Erlandsson, Padraig Harrington briefly held this record with a 64 at the 2000 Benson & Hedges International Open.

It’s indeed a big moment for Elvira. He had missed the cut in the two prior British Masters. Still, while he appears to have finally broken the curse of awful performances this season, the tournament is far from over. He will have to maintain his performance in the next three rounds to truly overcome his kryptonite.

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At the time of writing, Elvira sits four strokes behind the leader, Marco Penge. For now, the tournament officials have suspended play.

Weather causes play to be suspended at Brabazon Course

Before Elvira stopped history from repeating itself, stormy conditions disrupted the opening day of the Husqvarna British Masters at The Belfry, with play repeatedly halted on the Brabazon Course. The first suspension came just two minutes after the opening tee shots at 7:30 a.m., with lightning forcing players off the course for around three hours.

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Play eventually resumed before another stoppage just after midday, as several bunkers had flooded. A final restart at 4:15 p.m. allowed some of the early starters to make progress, but returning thunderstorms and lightning brought the day to an early end at 7:11 p.m. Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin was the early standout, reaching five-under through 13 holes to take a one-shot lead.

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Despite weather delays, Elvira’s opening round marks a turning point in his British Masters curse. But only time will tell whether he can maintain the momentum.