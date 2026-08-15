‘My Life on and Around’: LeBron James’ YouTube Golf Announcement Sends Fans Into Frenzy

After flirting with retirement earlier this year, LeBron James decided to keep his NBA career going, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th season. But while the NBA’s all-time leading scorer prepares for another season on the court, he has also found time to pursue a new passion: golf. James recently launched his own YouTube golf channel. And now he has revealed the real reason behind it on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You all loved the 2016 reunion trip so much, I thought I’d give ya’ll a little more,” he wrote on X while sharing a link to his YouTube debut video. “🫡🤣 Welcome to my YouTube channel! My life on and around the course. Let’s go!!! 👑⛳️🏌🏾.”

ADVERTISEMENT

James is referring to his June European trip with several of his former teammates to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship. The group went wine tasting and sightseeing in London, played golf in Scotland, and later partied in Saint-Tropez, France. So, the love and support fans showed for that trip appears to have inspired ‘The King’ to start his YouTube channel, simply named ‘LeBron James.’

The 96-minute-long debut YouTube video features footage from the trip as the group played golf at Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Follow along as LeBron brings his friends and fans along for the journey as golf takes him to some of the world’s greatest courses,” the description on the page’s first video reads. “Come for the game, stay for the great local food, wine, and a whole lot of laughs along the way.”

Besides James, the video features J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Richard Jefferson, and others. That being said, James had been talking about getting into the sport since August 2025. He played a round at GreatHorse in August 2025, a private club in Hampden, Mass. Regardless, when the public found out the reason behind James’ decision to start the channel, they had plenty of opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Haha, hell yeah. I’m looking forward to more videos after you retire ❤️,” one fan commented. Well, the fan will have to wait for another season to end, as James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, this fan wanted to compete against James. “Great video! Let’s schedule a 1v1 with me and Tristan for 100k 😂😂,” the fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user was eager to watch James’ videos. “Goat, we’ll be tapping into everything you’ll be posting 😆😆 🐐🐐 The king deserves to have the most subscribers 👑👑 Your greatness transcends basketball and reaches out to YouTube and golf now 🤩🤩.”

Someone else promised to create a YouTube account just to watch James’ videos. “I’m gonna make a YouTube account and subscribe for you, GOAT 🫡👑🐐.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the next user felt James just wanted to make more money. “Buddy looking for a side hustle when he’s already a Billionaire,” the user wrote.

It appears LeBron James’ latest move has delighted fans, who will get to watch more content from the King. Perhaps James will even get an exemption into an actual tournament as well someday.