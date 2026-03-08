‘My Niece Passed Away’: Akshay Bhatia Makes Emotional Confession After Winning $4M PGA Tour Title at Bay Hill

Akshay Bhatia carried grief into Bay Hill and turned it into one of the most meaningful wins of his young career. A 24-year-old with raw talent, big nerve, and now a $4 million check, he’s suddenly the man to watch heading into The Players next week.

In his own words after the win: “Everyone knows when you show up to Bay Hill, it’s going to be a test. To play one of the hardest golf courses and to succeed is really cool. I can’t thank the tournament enough, can’t thank Callaway enough. My niece passed away in December and I knew she was looking over me this year. I made this win for her for sure. She’d be proud.”

Well, on the course, Akshay Bhatia was remarkably consistent across all four rounds, shooting 70-66-68-69 for a 15-under total. He came out firing with a 66 in round two to build his cushion, then managed Bay Hill’s brutal back-nine closing stretch with composure most veterans struggle to find. His final round 69, including a back-nine 31, showed he could close when it mattered most.

Fifteen under at Bay Hill is not a number you put up by accident.

(this is a developing story..)