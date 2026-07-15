‘My Phone Blows Up’: NBC Broadcaster Confesses Tiger Woods Never Misses a Live Broadcast Mistake

As someone who has not played on the PGA Tour for the last couple of years, you might think Tiger Woods would not be that involved in the sport. Well, we might have to think again.

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He is still attached to the game, which has created an additional burden for broadcasters, as Kevin Kisner revealed during an appearance on the Fore Play Podcast.

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“Yeah. If I say something that might be incorrect or he doesn’t agree with, immediately my phone blows up in there. Tiger’s like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s the exact shot he should have hit.’ I was like, ‘Well, maybe you because you’re super super human, but us mere mortals, we can’t do that,'” Kevin Kisner said.

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Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner share a healthy relationship that has grown stronger because of their association with the TGL. The two are teammates at Jupiter Links Golf Club. Naturally, there are many similar incidents between them.

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For instance, Kisner recently revealed a story about a TGL match against Atlanta Drive on February 2, 2026. He said that the veteran golfer jokingly warned that he’d be “kicked off the team” if he didn’t get his act together after a rough stretch of play. The NBC broadcaster then admitted there was a series of private messages that followed the incident.

Feb 17, 2026; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Genesis Invitational tournament host Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In another story, Kisner opened up about missing a FaceTime call with the 82-time PGA Tour winner. After losing a TGL match, he went to sleep and missed calls from both Woods and Max Homa. His wife woke him and told him about it, and he responded, saying he was out.

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It’s not just the NBC broadcaster Woods texts. After Tom Kim won the Genesis Scottish Open last week, he said that the first message he received was from the 15-time major winner.

“He’s [Tiger Woods] been really helpful a lot of the time. You know, this was my first win in three years, and the first person that texted me was Tiger Woods. Shows you the person he is and how much he cares,” Kim said after his fourth PGA Tour title win.

Woods also texted Kisner during the Augusta National

Sometimes, Woods also likes to rile up Kisner for fun.

On the Fore Play podcast in March, the broadcaster said Woods had been texting him “non-stop” during the Masters at Augusta. When Ludvig Åberg went for 140 yards at the Apex, Kisner remarked that the move was “ridiculous” and that “nobody else can do that.”

“I guess Dan [Hicks] said something about like, ‘Yeah, that’s just extreme talent.’ And Tiger’s like, ‘See, Dan’s calling you out for your lack of talent, Kis.’ “And I was like, well, let me see your 4-iron. Send me a video there, metal man. Let me see how your 4-iron is flying these days.

“And he’s like, ‘I haven’t hit a 4-iron in public in months and I’m not going to now.'”

Even though it’s been quite some time since Tiger Woods took to the turf, the banter with his contemporaries is ongoing.