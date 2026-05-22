‘My Strength’: GF Vanessa Trump Pens Down Emotional Note for Tiger Woods Amid Cancer Diagnosis

On May 20, Vanessa Trump shared some shocking news: she had breast cancer and had already gone through a procedure. The 48-year-old is working with her medical team on a treatment plan. Her family has supported her through it all. On Friday, Trump posted two wholesome slides on her IG and penned her love and gratitude for them.

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“My strength through it all, family and the closest people to me,” she wrote across both pictures.

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The first picture was a wholesome one with all her children. Her daughters, Kai, Chloe, and her sons, Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer. She also shared a very warm photo with her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, to express her appreciation for his support. Her update came hours later when she opened up about her diagnosis, and she asked for privacy.

“I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” wrote Vanessa.

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Vanessa’s presence at Kai’s milestones — prom, graduation, college move — shows reciprocal family support. When she opened up about her diagnosis, the response from around her was immediate. Kai expressed her support as she called her “the strongest person.” Ivanka Trump, her former sister-in-law, also came in and commented on her post, praying for her continued strength and swift recovery.

Kai has been Vanessa’s steadiest support, showing up for both celebrations and hardships. Kai has also never been quiet about what her mother means to her. When she committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami, she thanked Vanessa directly, crediting her for always supporting her through the journey. And she has time and time again surprised her mother. In fact, on Mother’s Day, Kai was very prompt to share in public, as she wrote:

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“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom I could ever ask for. I’m so thankful and lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for always supporting me and loving your five kids. You’re such an amazing mom, and we are so lucky to have you. I appreciate you more than anything.”

Imago source: Vanessa Trump Instagram

From prom prep to graduation, Vanessa has anchored Kai’s milestones. Vanessa was there at her prom, helping her get ready before she headed out. She also organized a surprise bed party ahead of her move to the University of Miami, decking out her room in the school’s orange and green colors along with blankets and sweatshirts. The day before Vanessa revealed her diagnosis, she attended Kai’s high school graduation.

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As for her relationship with Tiger Woods, Vanessa has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The duo loves their privacy and rarely makes joint appearances, but their support for each other through turbulent times has been persistent. Vanessa’s health update comes just days after Woods returned to Florida on May 13th after his stay at a rehabilitation facility.

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Vanessa remained a grounding presence during Woods’ rehab stay. In fact, Woods gave her “a day-by-day account” of what he was doing. And of course, Vanessa had follow-up questions along the way. She was supportive and firm, making it very clear that she wanted to go through this process just once and insisted that Tiger Woods take his recovery with utmost seriousness. And Tiger Woods has committed to his recovery with that seriousness. Despite all the hardships, the duo “are still very much in love, serious, and very happy to see each other.”

Woods had confirmed their relationship publicly in March 2025, posting photos on Instagram with the caption, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side. We look forward to our journey through life together.”

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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods share a warm family bond

Kai and Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie, became close at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach. Sources have shared that Vanessa’s children have grown especially close to Woods over time. In fact, Woods treats Kai “like her own family.” Kai had accompanied her mother to TGL Events, a golf league founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Tiger is officially a part of the Trump family. In fact, Donald Trump has been supportive of Woods during his rehabilitation and said that he’ll be ready to help him in any way. More recently, Tiger attended Kai’s graduation last week, a moment that brought much of the Trump family together. Kai later documented the celebration in a YouTube video, with Vanessa also a part of the occasion.