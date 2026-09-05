Mysterious $500 Million ‘White Knight’ Claim About LIV Golf and PIF Emerges Amid Major Financial Issues

For months, LIV Golf has been hunting for an investor willing to hand over anywhere between $250 million and $350 million to keep the league afloat. Now, out of nowhere, a company nobody has heard of is claiming it’s ready to put up $500 million for the league instead. Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey flagged the unexpected development on X.

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“Only in the LIV Golf saga, in what appears to be a publicity stunt, a company called White Knight Capital Corp issued a press release saying it is in advanced negotiations with Saudi PIF about a $500 million deal to restructure LIV. There are no quotes from LIV or PIF officials,” Rumsey posted on X.

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Rumsey has posted links to a PR Newswire release from a firm calling itself White Knight Capital Corps, a Wyoming corporation. The release is an article claiming that the company is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, interested in restructuring LIV Golf Enterprises and converting PIF’s existing debt into equity.

The report goes further, saying White Knight plans to work directly with the commissioner, Scott O’Neil, to launch LIV Golf 2.0 for the 2027 season, with O’Neil staying on as CEO.

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The post by White Knight Corporation also details a proposed reverse merger. Essentially, it would take the restructured league public on the Nasdaq, with golfers under contract, and offer equity as founding members.

White Knight says it has requested that PIF commit another $100 million in direct equity on top of a $500 million equity facility it claims to have already lined up through an unnamed Wall Street bank. Furthermore, a quote is attributed to White Knight CEO John Rivers, thanking PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for their vision, leadership, and constructive engagement.

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While it sounds like a boon to LIV Golf, here’s the issue: the mysterious White Knight Capital Corp is nowhere to be found outside the press release. Notably, there’s no meaningful digital footprint, tax records, or news coverage before this week.

The release lists a phone number and an email ID for the CEO, Rivers, but nothing else ties back to a verifiable person or an established firm. As Rumsey pointed out, there isn’t a single quote from LIV or PIF confirming any of it.

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For a $500 million claim involving one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds on the planet, the silence says a lot.

Interestingly, the X post by Rumsey comes after a big contrast picture. LIV has spent the season searching for outside capital ever since PIF confirmed in April that it would stop funding the league.

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Only in August, Scott O’Neil announced LIV had an agreement with an unnamed “lead investor” for a deal in the $250-350 million range, widely believed to be private equity firm BC Partners. And yet that investor has still not been named publicly, and the league has offered no confirmation of who it actually is.

Meanwhile, the money problems keep piling on. Their star Jon Rahm is still owed as much as $150 million from his backloaded LIV contract, making him the league’s largest individual creditor. Several other players have been guaranteed money left on their deals, and multiple former vendors and contractors have sued the league for the same.

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Those pressures are the reason why LIV has reportedly chosen a smart tactic and is preparing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing as soon as this week. As reported by the Financial Times, they don’t plan to shut the league but to use bankruptcy protection to push through a LIV 2.0 restructuring.

Under the plan, they are settling player claims through equity stakes, a clear path for a smaller, leaner tour in 2027. Players have already received some of the settlement offers and describe them as cents on the dollar.

Against the mounting troubles, the claim from White Knight Corporation reads more like noise. Until LIV or PIF or anyone credible from White Knight Capital Corp says the word, it remains firmly speculation.