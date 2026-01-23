Mysterious Health Issues Force 3 PGA Tour Pros to Exit $9.2M Tournament Midway

The 2026 American Express in La Quinta is already turning into a wild rollercoaster ride. World number one Scottie Scheffler leads the pack at 17-under par after two brilliant rounds. However, an 18-year-old kid named Blades Brown is currently stealing the show from the giants. Everyone was quite excited, but three big names suddenly vanished from the leaderboards today.

The desert drama unfolded quickly as the leaderboard began to lose its brightest young stars. Rising star Luke Clanton left the $9.2 million event due to illness before his second round. Shortly after, Rico Hoey quit midway through his play with the very same sickness. Finally, the defending champion Nick Dunlap finished his round and walked away with an injury. These sudden exits left the $1.6 million winner’s check less competitive for the remaining players.