Mysterious Illness Pushes LPGA Pro to Exit $3 Million Tournament Midway

LPGA Media confirmed that So Mi Lee has withdrawn during the third round of the $3 million event due to an “illness.” The nature of her condition has not been specified by the tournament officials. Her withdrawal might come as a shock to many, given how well she’d been playing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That opening 6 under 66 had put her in firm contention. She was tied for fourth and was within striking distance of the leader, Hye-Jin Choi. But one cannot battle luck. Her second round was par. What makes it more unfortunate is Lee’s upward trend this season.

She played 23 events this year and was able to make cuts in 19 of them. Her season highlights include a solo second at the PIF Saudi Ladies International and a victory at the Dow Championship. All in all, she registered six top-10 finishes, earning almost $1.6 M.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If one were to speculate on the reasons for her withdrawal, then the immediate finger will be raised at the weather. The Maybank Championship, conducted at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, is being played under oppressive heat warnings. The temperature is hovering around 90°F, and the humidity is near 60%. A quick check on the weather app will show you a bright red “Excessive Heat” warning with a note that says, “Severe heat is expected in this area.”

What’s interesting is that last year, too, the high temperature at this LPGA tournament had forced players to carry ice packs with them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What else backs this theory is Lee’s medical history. There’s no public record of her having a chronic health issue or a history of recurring illness. In fact, she had been the one to capitalize on such late alternate opportunities. This includes her runner-up finish at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open. Lee was brought in as an alternate following Maja Stark‘s withdrawal due to illness. All this makes her withdrawal seem like an isolated case of acute illness.

AD

This situation is similar to Nelly Korda‘s a few months back. The American was all set to participate in the International Crown in South Korea, but a lingering fatigue forced her to take her name away from the roster. In her place, Yealimi Noh came in. Team USA had to then fend for themselves, and they eventually lost to Team Australia in the finals.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, So Mi Lee’s sudden exit left a noticeable gap in what could have been a breakthrough week. Yet, the season is not all over for her. If she recovers well in time, she can close her year on a strong note.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s next for LPGA’s So Mi Lee?

The South Korean is slated to tee it up next week at the TOTO Japan Classic (November 6-9) in Shiga. It is one of the few remaining Asian swing events before the LPGA returns to the US. She might also play in The ANNIKA in Florida, which will be followed by the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples in November. This event is going to be the richest one on the schedule, with an $11 million purse and $4 million to the winner alone.

Notably, the prize purse for the Maybank Championship is only $3 million. Yet, it carried major weight for Lee’s season-long ambitions. With 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to the winner, a high finish in Kuala Lumpur could have solidified her place inside the top 60. That would have guaranteed her a spot in the CME finale.

Before withdrawing, Lee sat 44th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and possesses 1800+ CME points. This leaves little margin for error. Her opening round at Kuala Lumpur had her positioned for a potential top-10 finish, but now she’ll have to rebuild that in either Japan or Florida. That is, if she recovers well in time.