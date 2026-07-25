Mystery Injury Forces 3x Major Champion to Abruptly Withdraw From Women’s Scottish Open 2026

World No. 12 LPGA golfer Minjee Lee teed off at Dundonald Links on Friday with high hopes. After missing cuts at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and The Amundi Evian Championship, the Women’s Scottish Open presented her with an opportunity to break the unwanted streak. However, Lee had to suddenly withdraw from the event on Friday during her second round because of an injury. However, the details of the injury are unknown. LPGA Media reported on X.

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“Minjee Lee withdrew during the second round of the @Womens_Scottish due to injury.”

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The three-time major winner had a poor start at the Scottish Open: a bogey on the 1st, a double bogey on the 2nd, and a bogey on the 3rd. He didn’t improve in the remaining holes: bogeys on 7, 9, 12, 14, and 18, and double bogeys on 8 and 13. She ended Thursday with a 13-over 85 and tied for 140th, clearly not her best round.

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What’s more, the 30-year-old hit 7 greens (a 38.8% success rate), missed 11 of 14 fairways, and had 0/2 sand saves on Day 1—really poor stats by the standards of an LPGA professional. When Lee returned to the course on Friday, she was 10 over through 13 holes before she had to withdraw. However, per Golfweek, the reason for the withdrawal was illness.

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In April this year, during the JM Eagle LA Championship, the Australian star withdrew from the event just before the second round. She finished tied for 40th in the opening round, having scored a 3-under 69. The reason for her withdrawal also remained unclear.

While it’s unclear when Lee will play again, there’s the AIG Women’s British Open next week. And Golf Post had reported that Lee had been practicing at the Hesketh Golf Club in Southport for the event. Still, 2026 has been unkind to Lee: three missed cuts, two withdrawals, and just 2 top-5 finishes in 10 starts. It’s a stark contrast to her 2025: 21 of 22 cuts made, 8 top-10 finishes, and 1 win.

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Lee wasn’t alone, however, among the players who couldn’t move beyond the second round on Friday. Other notable players, such as Chiara Tamburlini, Georgia Hall, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, could not make the cut.

The Scottish Open also saw British golfer Charley Hull post one of her worst performances: 3 bogeys, 1 double bogey, and 1 birdie in R1. She somewhat recovered in R2 with 4 birdies, but 3 bogeys cost her. Despite these rounds, Hull made it across the cut line. Saturday was no better for her, though: 3 bogeys, 1 double bogey, and 2 birdies. She finished R3 tied for 47th.

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Jenny Shin is currently leading with 1-over 71 in R30. She is currently 7 shots ahead of second-place Erika Hara.

Lee isn’t having the best few weeks. If she recovers in time for the AIG Women’s British Open, the 30-year-old would be determined to show why she is a three-time major champion.