‘National Disgrace’: Trump Targets Judge Reyes Over Safety Risks at East Potomac Golf Course

Donald Trump has once again turned Truth Social into the front line of the East Potomac Golf Links fight. Late Wednesday night, the president released a long statement and photos. He called the Washington, D.C., public course a “national disgrace.” The outburst follows Reyes’ order for a top Justice Department official to return to court about the course’s planned closure.

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In his post on Truth Social, POTUS shared photos of the driving range building, and the post has already racked up 8.07K likes. He started the post with:

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“East Potomac Golf Course is highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting. Below are new photos of the deplorable conditions of the driving range building, including excrement in the stairwell. The gaping holes in the driving range’s “protective” netting are highly hazardous. Golf balls soar through the holes at high speed and hit unsuspecting golfers—including a White House staffer who was, sadly, hit violently in the chest. The driving range building itself is falling apart, and its structural stability is terrible. It should be closed immediately for safety reasons! The exposed nails and disintegrating wood also endanger young Golfers—Not a good situation!”

In late June, Trump toured the course with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and architect Tom Fazio. He called it “dilapidated, worn out, very dangerous, and outdated.” During this visit, he announced his renovation plans. The rhetoric has only sharpened as the legal fight has escalated. In October, workers cut down hundreds of trees, and Judge Reyes halted the work. In response to that action, Trump posted photos of what he described as a “Trash Island” for the judge to study.

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In his post, he further noted:

“The people of Washington, D.C. (and the Nation!) deserve so much better, like a beautiful, safe, affordable, accessible, sanitary, and CLEAN driving range! No one will be more thrilled by our plans to renovate the course and driving range than the local golfers who have played there for years and have begged to have their home course brought into pristine condition. The driving range should provide golfers with stunning views of the Washington Monument, not of a barren, debris-ridden wasteland.”

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“The driving range should NOT be a threat to life and limb. The current condition of the golf course is a National Disgrace, but we will make it a WORLD CLASS PUBLIC Golf Course that is AFFORDABLE for locals — Just like the Great and Historic Public Courses of Torrey Pines and Bethpage Black, only better, for the good of our now Beautiful Again Washington, D.C. After we are done, the East Potomac Course will be a place of immeasurable Pride for the City, all of the Golf Enthusiasts who live here, a Course worthy of and befitting our Nation’s Capital.”

Location is a big part of why Trump is so fixated on East Potomac. The course is on a peninsula between the Potomac River and Washington Channel. It offers stunning views of the capital’s landmarks. He called these views “unparalleled for seeing D.C.’s monuments.” He wants to rebuild the course into an 18-hole championship layout. Fazio, who joined him on the earlier tour of the grounds, will design it.

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He closed his post with a sharp attack on Judge Reyes, something he has made no effort to hide throughout the case.

“We will hold the judge, Ana C. Reyes, fully responsible for anybody who is hurt or killed on this very dangerous, dilapidated, and unsightly golf course. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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Along with the comments, Trump attached six photos to back up his claims. The first had a worn, shingled surface. Broken planks created gaps in the boards. Scattered dark debris, described in his post as excrement, covered it. The second was a wide shot of dry, patchy turf off the range, with a city skyline in the distance and splintered wooden posts in the corner.

In the reshared post, he also included a photo showing the range’s torn protective netting, with large sections hanging loose. Another picture showed the building’s underside. You could see exposed wooden beams and diagonal bracing. Boarded-up openings were also visible. A strip of artificial turf was peeling away from a teal-painted wall. Overall, he presented the weathered exterior as evidence supporting his case for renovation.

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The sharp comments in the post follow a rapid sequence of events. On Monday, Judge Reyes released a 70-page opinion. It extends the block on tree removal at East Potomac Park. The judge also added a 10-day notice requirement for any closures or irreversible changes to the area. She found that the administration’s reason for cutting the trees was just a cover. They had a bigger plan to build a championship venue designed by Tom Fazio.

Hours later, Trump stated the course might close on November 15. He cited “competitive,” “safety,” “modernization,” and “aesthetic reasons.” He also called the court’s request for updates unconstitutional. He has also said the government will appeal.

On Tuesday, Reyes responded by ordering Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward back to court. She wanted to know if his earlier assurance about not closing the course still stood. If there were plans, she wondered how that matched his previous statement. A hearing is expected either on Friday or Monday.

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How the East Potomac Fight Got Here

The dispute goes back to December. That’s when the Interior Department ended the lease held by the nonprofit National Links Trust on East Potomac and two other D.C. courses. Preservationists and local golfers filed a lawsuit. They argued the changes would make a century-old, affordable public course a “playground for the privileged.”

Tensions escalated in October when crews started removing more than 400 trees. The National Park Service had initially marked 529 trees for removal, but the administration later estimated that the number could reach roughly 729. In a series of court hearings, Judge Reyes criticized government lawyers for failing to provide proper notice. Ahead of an earlier hearing, Trump had labeled her a “crazed lunatic” on Truth Social.

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Now, with the November 15 closure date looming, the coming court hearing could decide whether the course shuts its gates as scheduled. Judge Reyes wants to know if the administration is following her orders. Trump, on the other hand, is clear that he doesn’t want to wait.

For local golfers who have played East Potomac for decades, the question now is whether their home course will survive in a form they recognize.