NBC Analyst Claims Rory McIlroy Will Be a Different Man in Scotland After Frosty Behavior

Rory McIlroy needed revitalization after the past few weeks. With setbacks including a T19 finish at the U.S. Open, T47 at the PGA Championship, and a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman was tired, to say the least. The media controversies that followed him after every post-round interview played a huge role in that. Concerns had mounted around the 2025 Masters champion, but McIlroy seems reborn.

Referring to his efforts to unplug and recharge over the past two weeks, the golfer said, “I think I’ve done a good job of that.” From Portugal and Dortmund to a skiing trip in Montana with his daughter Poppy, McIlroy embraced total disconnection and is rejuvenated. The golfer is set to tee off at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and is looking forward to another victory, and well, so are others.

Speaking on the latest YouTube episode of 5 Clubs, NBC Analyst Trevor Immelman shared his thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s prospects, and it seems the Northern Irish golfer might be due for a resurgence. Immelman was characteristically candid, saying, “He’s a handful, man. He’s going to be a handful for these guys.” Host, Gary Williams, chimed in, “No, that’s so perfectly said. He’s a handful, and he’s going to be for the foreseeable future. Does your intuition tell you that the next two weeks that he’s going to be in the fight here?” And Immelman answered honestly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He expressed hope that McIlroy would turn things around in the next two weeks, particularly after his recent performances. “I’m hopeful. I definitely am hopeful… I really do believe that the opportunity to come back and play in front of his home fans again is going to energize him. I think it’s going to energize him, and I look to him finding some form here again over the next couple weeks.” It seems Immelman believes McIlroy’s Grand Slam achievement might have led to a temporary dip, but with some time to reset and return to familiar courses, the fire might just burn bright again.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And McIlroy’s comments prove him right. After taking a few weeks off to settle into his new home in Wentworth and enjoying some detachment from the game, McIlroy said, “You play PGA Tour golf for the first 25, 30 weeks of the year and you need to completely get away from it – because this world of golf can become all-encompassing. In this last fortnight, I felt like I could detach and sort of hide in a way. I needed that. My game needed that.”

via Imago Hero Dubai Desert Classic Rory McIlroy NIR speaking to the media during the preview on Wednesday ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 15/01/2025 Picture: Golffile Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

“It’s been nice to have this time to reflect and also to rekindle my excitement and enthusiasm for the rest of the year.” With the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for T4 last year, and the Open Championship looming, McIlroy’s renewed energy and focus could be just what he needs to get back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy is ready for the Open Championship

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, a course where he set the record in 2005, a deep connection. McIlroy views winning the Open at Portrush as a significant achievement, comparable to winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach or the Open at St. Andrews. “If venues in golf matter to you, it maybe puts a little bit more pressure on you,” McIlroy said.

“So yeah, I would love to win an Open at Portrush, absolutely.” McIlroy has a history with the course, having played his first true round of golf there and setting the course record. He knows the significance of the event, not just for himself, but for his home country, Northern Ireland. McIlroy believes the Open Championship at Royal Portrush is a wonderful representation of Northern Ireland’s progress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think it’s a great representation of how far Northern Ireland has come in the last 30 or 40 years,” McIlroy said. “In the 70s, the 80s and the 90s, no one would have dreamed of hosting an Open Championship in Northern Ireland.” With the world watching, McIlroy will look to put aside the pressure and play like it’s just another tournament.

Can he capture the Claret Jug once more and ignite a roar across Royal Portrush? We would love to hear your thoughts!