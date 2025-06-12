NBC Boss Hits Phil Mickelson & Co With a Wake-Up Call After They Announced LIV Golf’s Future Plans

Since the emergence of the new golf league in 2021, LIV Golf, the golf world has lost the stability it once had. The godfather of golf, the PGA Tour, has been concerned about losing its top players to huge contractual agreements, while the new player, LIV, on the other hand, struggles to find a loyal fan base for its league. The PGA Tour’s loyal audience feels betrayed as major players like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau jumped from the PGA to LIV for whopping multi-million dollar contracts. However, despite having such top-class players, LIV Golf’s growth has remained stagnant, with no profits to show. And Sam Floods, Executive Producer and President of NBC Sports, took a jibe at LIV Golf in a recent press conference.

In an exclusive with Golf.com, Floods directly attacked LIV Golf, saying, “The LIV stuff is almost a total sideshow… The reality is, their opportunity was when the tournament happened in Doral (LIV Miami), and they had every name on the leaderboard and no one paid attention.” He drew a comparison with the television ratings of the LIV Golf Miami event and the Valero Texas Open and claimed that LIV “is not relevant in this country.”

The Valero Texas Open had a huge viewership of 3.4 million, while the final rounds of LIV Golf Miami only recorded a minute 570000 viewers. This shows the dominance of the PGA in golf. On average PGA Tour’s viewership is 17.78 times larger than LIV Golf’s, which means for every one person tuning in for LIV, there will be six people watching a PGA Tour event. This makes us curious on what’s holding DeChambeau in LIV?

Bryson DeChambeau, who stands tall among the current elite club of golf, remains optimistic about his future in LIV Golf. In a recent press conference held at Oakmont Country Club, the golfer was asked about his contract expiry and his future goals. He replied confidently, confirming his future at LIV Golf, “We’re looking to negotiate end of this year, and I’m very excited. They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide. Super excited for the future. I think that LIV is not going anywhere.” The two-time US Open winner seemed happy about his life at LIV Golf and excited about his future with the Crushers GC team.

Believe it or not, Phil Mickelson had expressed a similar opinion and perspective on LIV Golf last year on the Pat McAfee Show. His opinion came amidst the ongoing discussions regarding a probable merger between LIV Golf and the PGA. “Because the realization is, LIV isn’t going away. That’s what the talk is. It’s ridiculous. There’s a place for LIV as well. There’s a place for a more fun, edgy, and louder presentation in golf, and that’s what we’re trying to do. They both should be working together for the greater good.” How do other popular LIV Golfers feel?

How do the other PGA Tour pros in LIV Golf feel

The two other transfers that shocked the golf fans are those of Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. Koepka is reported to have entered into a 4 year contract worth more than $100 million. But this amount remains short compared to the estimated $500 million contract of Jon Rahm. There have been various rumors about both of them feeling unhappy and dissatisfied at LIV. Fred Couples told a Seattle Radio Station that Koepka wants to come back and play on the tour. Even though Koepka seemed irritated by the sudden eyes on him, he still didn’t deny the comments entirely. He gave a vague response leaving the fans confused, in a news conference in Singapore, he said, “I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens, I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.”

While Koepka is in a dilemma regarding the future, Rahm remains confident about his decision. In a recent news update, an anonymous veteran golfer had claimed that Rahm was very unhappy at LIV and would give all the money back to the Saudis if it meant his return to the PGA Tour. But Rahm was annoyed by this statement and said, “I don’t know why they feel the need to say that some of us are unhappy when we’re not,” to the New York Post. Where do you think the future of LIV Golf lies? Let us know in the comments below.