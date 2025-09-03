NBC Commentator Solves Bryson DeChambeau Complication for Keegan Bradley & Co: ‘Only One Option’

With a little over 3 weeks left for the Ryder Cup, the atmosphere is heating up over discussions on Ryder Cup strategy. All eyes are turning to Keegan Bradley to make the right pairings at Bethpage to battle Europe’s unique Ryder Cup strategy. But conversations are especially striking when it comes to DeChambeau. Amid the buzz surrounding Bryson DeChambeau‘s explosive game, one insider has raised a cautionary flag for Bradley. This overlooked factor could potentially reshape the team’s strategy. However, it feels like he has just the answer.

Johnson Wagner and Brendon de Jonge recently joined Gary Williams, where conversations about Ryder Cup pairings began. NBC Commentator Johnson Wagner was quick to point out that there was only one suitable choice for DeChambeau’s pairing in foursomes. “I think there’s only one option, and especially if it’s alternate shot,” Wagner said in the 5Clubs Podcast. “It’s Cameron Young.” Wagner’s assessment comes from a deep analysis of the games of both players. He believes Cameron Young and DeChambeau’s game fits together like a glove, something not present with any other golfer on the team.

Wagner noted the biggest issue lies in DeChambeau’s highly specific equipment and playing style. “Bryson is so crazy with his spin rates and launch angles,” Wagner explained. Known for a deliberate and analytical approach, DeChambeau applies a scientific and calculated approach. Since his PGA Tour days, DeChambeau has always accounted for even the slightest adjustments, taking the game to almost a rigorous level of accuracy.

Moreover, DeChambeau’s unique equipment choices also play a role in setting him apart from the team. “He’s not going to play anybody else’s ball. He plays a very specific prototype Titleist golf ball,” Wagner explained. This makes him largely incompatible with most of the team, as adjusting to his setup in Foursomes would be a major challenge for many players.

“If you’re going to trot Bryson out, you’re going to need either someone who can sort of flatline it or someone who can match his intensity.” Talking about Young, Wagner exclaimed that his game bridges that gap seamlessly. “When you think about Cam Young, he’s so steady Eddie,” Wagner said, noting Young’s analytical approach, a hallmark of DeChambeau’s game. Wagner also went over Young’s use of the same prototype Titleist ball that DeChambeau uses in his first PGA Tour win.

“Guess who won their first event, their first week playing that ball? It was Cameron Young,” Wagner remarked. This shared equipment, coupled with Young’s consistent and adaptable style, makes him the most logical partner for DeChambeau.

“So I think that’s a partnership I think we’re going to see,” Wagner declared. Whether Bradley capitalizes on this remarkably compatible duo or not is still up for debate. However, the DeChambeau-Young duo might be the most entertaining pairing to watch on the greens if that becomes a reality.

Can history warn us off pairing Bryson DeChambeau in the Foursomes again?

Cameron Young poses as an ideal match for Bryson DeChambeau. However, there’s a bigger underlying pattern that might impact Bradley’s decision. Throwback to the 2018 Ryder Cup, and the answer lies there. In that edition, the LIV golfer paired with an out-of-form Phil Mickelson in the foursomes match. That foursomes turned into a disaster with a 5&4 crushing defeat against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren. Later, again on Saturday, DeChambeau paired with Tiger Woods this time. That too turned into a devastating 5&4 loss against Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, fast forward to 2021, and DeChambeau delivered one of his best rounds ever in the morning fourballs format. DeChambeau partnered with Scottie Scheffler to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland 3 & 1. Later, the duo halved their match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, proving that his game could thrive in the flexible setup.

Looking ahead to this year’s Ryder Cup, DeChambeau’s track record suggests a clear pattern. He can shine in the free-flowing fourball format, but Foursomes remains a puzzle. Bradley will need to weigh in all possibilities. However, it feels like DeChambeau’s best shot lies in the fourballs.