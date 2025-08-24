NBC Cuts Off DP World Tour Coverage for PGA Tour Highlights & Golf Fans Are Justifiably Upset

Golf fans were left fuming when Golf Channel cut away from the dramatic finish of the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, to air pre-game coverage for the PGA Tour’s TOUR Championship. With the leaderboard tightly packed and the tournament building towards a thrilling close, American viewers were abruptly pulled out of the action. Instead of live golf, the channel opted for studio chatter and preview segments of the TOUR Championship – content that had already been broadcast multiple times.

The backlash was immediate, with social media lighting up as viewers slammed the network for prioritizing PGA Tour hype over an actual international event in progress. Many pointed out that the coverage could easily have been shifted to streaming on Peacock, yet that option was unavailable. Critics argued this wasn’t just a bad call, but part of a larger pattern of US broadcasters undervaluing the DP World Tour and women’s events compared to PGA Tour programming.

This is a developing story…