NBC Golf Under Fire for ‘Atrocious’ John Daly II Coverage During U.S. Amateur Round

The intensity is at a fever pitch at the 2025 U.S. Amateur. The quarterfinals on August 15 proved to be a decisive point in the game, with pressure building throughout. Now with the field of 312 whittled down to 4, the young stars are ready to claim their spot in the semifinals. But while the drama on the course has kept fans glued to their screens, NBC’s coverage of the quarterfinals is drawing sharp criticism. Notably, John Daly II, the son of John Daly, is said to have been overlooked in key moments on the course.

John Daly II, carrying the legacy of his two-time major champion father, has quickly become a fan favorite in his own right. At the 2025 U.S. Amateur, he showcased his skill and composure in match play, defeating Nate Smith 2 & 1 in the Round of 32 and following it up with a 3 & 2 victory over Daniel Bennett in the Round of 16. These wins propelled him into the quarterfinals. Daly Jr. became the first Razorback to reach the U.S. Amateur quarterfinal since David Lingmerth in 2009. Daly II knew what opportunity meant, and he delivered a thrilling performance.

He kept the match tightly contested against Mason Howell. He battled back multiple times. Although Howell won holes 5 & 6, Daly rebounded with clean wins on holes 7 & 8. However, Howell answered every challenge and ultimately edged out Daly 1 up. Despite the loss, Daly’s composure, clutch shots, and ability to stay in the match until the final hole highlighted his talent, capping an impressive run at the U.S. Amateur even though he fell short of advancing to the semifinals.

Despite falling in the quarterfinals, Daly II earned widespread praise for his performance. Fans also lauded his composure and skill throughout the tournament, celebrating his ability to rise to the occasion. His standout play not only showcased raw talent but also cemented his own identity on the course.

However, not all fans were happy with how the action was broadcast. Many fans pointed out that NBC barely covered John Daly II’s quarterfinal match against Mason Howell, especially during the critical final holes. With so few groups on the course, viewers were frustrated that his twosome didn’t receive more airtime. Daly allegedly received less screen time, with key moments being omitted from the media.

NBC draws sharp criticism from fans on X

One fan wrote, “NBC Golf coverage of the US Amateur is criminally bad!!! Showed maybe 4 shots of the Howell-Daly Jr match that went to 18 but we see every shot of each bogey that Russell and Lee make… What a joke!” Miles Russell and Eric Lee‘s match didn’t pick up heat until much later in the game, with Russell’s first birdie coming in at the 17th hole. However, Russell and Lee received broader coverage, disappointing fans.

Others echoed the sentiment, criticizing the network for prioritizing interviews and filler content over actual golf. “The Golf Channel/NBC coverage of U.S. Amateur is terrible. Can we see more golf instead of one hold and a bunch of interviews and hugs. Worse coverage ever!!” The filler content highlights NBC’s missed opportunity to capture more action on the course.

Several fans specifically called out the lack of airtime during the crucial final holes. “I am watching today Friday and I am wondering why NBC is not showing John Daly jr group during the last 6 holes. There was only 3 groups playing and didn’t shows Daly’s twosome. I wonder why they were not showing his twosome.”

Another added, “Golf channel fumbled horribly barely showing Mason Howell and John Daly II match. It’s not rocket science, show the player with the pull.”

One viewer also highlighted how Daly’s match was essentially invisible despite the small field. They commented, “Watching the US Amateur and @GolfChannel coverage is Astonishingly atrocious. You would never know there were r matches on the course with one of the John Daly’s kid because you NEVER get to see ANY of that match. FFS no wonder people hate watching golf.” These reactions bring into light sports coverage gaps by even the biggest news outlets.

These are only a few posts on X that highlight fans’ disappointment. However, what truly stands out here is the missed opportunity by one of golf’s biggest coverage. Was it merely a slip-up? Or does it indicate NBC’s decreasing hold as a reliable broadcast for complete golf coverage?