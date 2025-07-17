NBC Reporter Reveals Bryson DeChambeau Doing ‘Bizarre’ Practice for The Open 2025

Bryson DeChambeau, often dubbed the ‘Mad Scientist’ of golf, is always tinkering with the sport. In 2024, following his second major win at the U.S. Open, he revealed in an exclusive that he dips all his competition golf balls in… Epsom salt. Yes, you read that right. So, how does it work? DeChambeau uses it to determine the heaviest side, then marks and orients that side downwards for more consistent shots. By doing so, he aims to reduce inconsistencies in ball flight and achieve greater accuracy. And now, a year since that confession, his solution to major golf problems at Royal Portrush lies in a non-conforming ball.

The discussion about Bryson DeChambeau using a “non-conforming golf ball” began on The Smylie Show, where host Smylie Kaufman shared how DeChambeau spent his practice round at Royal Portrush. Kaufman told Charlie Hulme what the ‘Mad Scientist’ is up to at The Open: “He’s been testing a bunch of different dimple types of golf balls because he’s been trying to get his golf ball to have less curvature in the air.

“So, this is like a nonconforming golf ball, and he just has one of them. He kept on hitting it off on different shots on different holes, and is like, “See guys, look at that.” And it’s like the ball’s not even moving. It was insane.” So, what’s the golf ball called? The NBC reporter, Kaufman, replied, “See, look, it’s called a, uh, it’s called—hold on. I got a name for it—it’s Polera, Polera.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now amazed, Hulme continues, “I’ve obviously never played professional golf. Does it seem a little bizarre that you’re going to the fourth major championship of the year, and you’re trying to get your numbers dialed in, and you’re trying to see how the wind performs, and you’re playing a non-conforming golf ball in like one of your few practice rounds? I mean, it’s hilarious. It’s great content. It just seems a little bit wonky to me.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s experiment may seem unorthodox, but it highlights a genuine challenge he faces: finding a golf ball that meets his precise needs. After switching from the Pro V1x Left Dash to the standard Pro V1x, he discovered that the latter spun too much, which led him to continue using the Left Dash while still searching for the ideal ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) Expand Post

Ahead of The Open Championship, Bryson DeChambeau admitted that he’s just going to “play the course and see what fits,” and added, “I’m trying to, but I just can’t find something right now that’s a big enough difference for me to put it in play.” Other pros are busy making minor tweaks, and DeChambeau is out here playing with a “non-conforming ball.” His solution? Polara XDS, a self-correcting and non-conforming golf ball.

Polara minimizes hooks and slices, enabling it to travel as straight as one of DeChambeau’s passionate discussions on physics. The engineers behind Polara balls have crafted them to surpass USGA standards for accuracy, which is why officials do not permit them in tournaments. However, that’s the catch: while they may not be legal, their straightness is undeniable. But don’t be too surprised by DeChambeau’s unique approach to his game! After all, he is looking to find other solutions at Royal Portrush this week.

Bryson DeChambeau is altering his approach to battling wind at The Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau, renowned for his analytical approach to golf, has consistently struggled with windy conditions, particularly at The Open Championship. Despite his impressive record in other majors, DeChambeau’s performance in The Open has been underwhelming, with only one top-30 finish in seven appearances. The last time he played at Royal Portrush in 2019, the site of Shane Lowry’s The Open win, he missed the cut. The issue? DeChambeau’s big-hitting style isn’t really suited to links golf courses.

DeChambeau attributes some of his struggles to the unpredictability of links golf, where infinite variables challenge his analytical nature. When trying to navigate windy conditions, DeChambeau emphasizes the importance of control, saying ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush, “If you’re going to try to ride the wind one time, how do I control and make sure it doesn’t go into a crazy place? Because once the ball goes into that wind, it’s sayonara. That thing can go forever offline.” He aims to be more strategic, placing the ball in positions that offer good birdie chances while avoiding difficult lies.

Of course, it is his driver that he trusts the most. Talking about the same, DeChambeau said, “Yeah, it can be diabolical. Driver is key on that golf course in wind conditions, in side wind conditions. It’s going to be a good test of controlling your golf ball, so I’ve got to be in touch with my game.” DeChambeau’s record in links golf has been somewhat of a struggle throughout his career, with three missed cuts in seven The Open appearances and only one notable top-10 finish – a tie for eighth at St Andrews in 2022.

However, completely utilizing the driver can also counter counterproductive as links golf does not only rely on strength, so it is going to need some strategies. So even though he trusts his driver the most, to overcome these challenges of links courses, DeChambeau is focusing on precision and patience, rather than relying solely on power. He’s been working on hitting more half shots and playing into the wind, using draws and cuts to counter wind directions. “I think building up hitting it and using the wind, playing into the wind a lot more, not trying to ride the wind is something that’s pretty simple to talk about but sometimes difficult to execute,” he said in a press conference at Royal Portrush. So, what do you think of his approach to golf now?