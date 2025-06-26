NBC Reporter Reveals Jack Nicklaus Getting His Name Wrong Live Turned Out to Be the ‘Coolest’

The 2025 Senior Open is teeing off at Colorado Springs on June 26, but the spotlight is soon shifting to Scioto Country Club in 2026. As the USGA prepares for its third Men’s Senior Open at Scioto, following previous events in 1986 and 2016, it’s a perfect opportunity to revisit some memorable moments, particularly those involving golf legend Jack Nicklaus. And Brad Faxon, former PGA Tour pro and current NBC reporter, has one special story for us.

In a recent interview on 5 Clubs with Gary Williams, NBC reporter Brad Faxon shared a memorable encounter with golf legend Jack Nicklaus. During the 2016 Senior Open at Scioto Country Club, Faxon had a chance meeting with Nicklaus while on a live broadcast.

Faxon shared of the moment, “I had one of the great TV moments of my personal life. Jack came into our tower with Joe Buck and Paul Azinger. And Jack called me Fax on air, and I just thought that was the coolest thing, ’cause he was the guy that I watched playing as a little kid. I go, ‘Can’t believe you called me Fax.’ He goes, ‘What do you want me to call you?’ And I go, ‘Faxon.'” Hilarious! But it just gets even better – you’ll really enjoy what Jack Nicklaus said to Faxon when they first met.

In a 2008 interview with Golf Digest, Brad Faxon reminisced about his first meeting with Jack Nicklaus. Faxon said of the meeting, “I was at Furman, and Jackie Jr. [Nicklaus’ son] was looking at colleges. Furman was recruiting Jackie, and Jack made a visit.” During this visit, Faxon, fresh from qualifying for the 1981 U.S. Open at Merion, met Jack on the driving range, thanks to an introduction by Jackie Jr. Then, looking Brad directly in the eye, Jack Nicklaus said, “I’ve heard about you,” which left Brad amazed that the golf legend knew who he was. 35 years later, he forgot!

However, Nicklaus’s Scioto connection is special. According to the tale, Nicklaus, who spent his childhood in Upper Arlington near Parkway Park, was just 10 years old when he used shortened clubs to record a score of 51 for nine holes at Scioto during his first attempt at keeping score. So, the return of the USGA on the Scioto course will be special for more than one reason—and who knows, maybe this time Nicklaus will remember his name! Until then, and if a recent moment is any indication, it looks like Brad Faxon has taken his revenge on The Golden Bear for the 2016 mishap.

At the 2025 U.S. Open, Brad Faxon mistook Jack Nicklaus for Arnold Palmer

During the NBC broadcast of the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, golf analyst Brad Faxon made a notable gaffe that caught viewers’ attention. While discussing the challenging conditions of the course, he mistakenly referred to Jack Nicklaus as Arnold Palmer. This slip-up occurred while Faxon recounted a conversation he had with Nicklaus about the infamous Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont, a feature well-known among golfers for its unique design and strategic difficulty.

Faxon stated, “I think it is,” referring to the Church Pew bunkers, and continued, “You know, we talked about that with Arnold Palmer a little bit yesterday. The players cannot drive it over there. You can just see a little bit of them on the left side for [Adam] Scott.” He didn’t catch that, but the fans did, who couldn’t help but laugh at this moment and say, “Apparently Brad Faxon can talk with ghosts.”

This mix-up is particularly striking because Arnold Palmer, a beloved figure in golf history, passed away in 2016. The connection between Palmer and Nicklaus runs deep in golf lore, especially highlighted by their famous playoff at the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where Nicklaus triumphed over Palmer.

This historical context may have contributed to Faxon’s error, as fans often discuss the two legends together in the context of their rivalry and contributions to the sport. So, was this an unintended revenge? Let us know below!