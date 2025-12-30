NBC Reporter Shares Korean PGA Tour Pro’s LIV Golf Defection Rumors May Turn True

Essentials Inside The Story Smylie Kaufman shares his thoughts

The noise around Si Woo Kim does not seem to be diminishing anytime soon. Caught between the LIV and the PGA Tour, his questionable actions are making some significant headlines at the moment. And with Kim deleting his post committing to the PGA Tour recently, the noise just got elevated. However, while he was initially expected to captain the rebranded Ironheads GC, it appears as of now that things might not come to fruition. And this is exactly where an NBC reporter feels that there is something fishy going on. On December 29, Charlie Hulme discussed the LIV Golf’s defection with Smylie Kaufman on The Smylie Show.

Delving deep into the matter, Hulme asked his co-host, “We’ll see what happens with Bryson or others because yeah, this could be an interesting year for LIV Golf. I don’t think we’ll see any other defections or guys that are not going to play this season, but I know they still have rosters to fill and we saw the whole rumors that were of course, not confirmed around a couple, you know, Korean players.” And instantly, Smylie Kaufman made his feelings clear. He immediately pointed out the fact that there must be something interesting taking place with the Ironheads’ franchise. And that has led to Kim making all the back and forth recently.

Further speaking about the probable future of the golfer, Kaufman hinted that he might just join the Saudi-backed league at the final moment.

However, Hulme disagreed. Notably, it looks like Hulme is spot on with his prediction as Kim recently shared an Instagram story confirming his participation in the PGA Tour event at the start of the New Year.

Initially, it was reported by a Korean news outlet that Kim is in advanced talks with LIV. Unfortunately, things seemingly went haywire as the golfer proceeded to cancel his deal with LIV Golf. Notably, this was a huge loss for LIV. After all, going through a huge transition, the Saudi-backed league would have wanted to retain as many big names as they could. Meanwhile, trying to mock Kim, Ian Poulter got into a bit of trouble.

Ian Poulter’s playful dig at Si Woo Kim sparks unexpected backlash

Following the confusion around Si Woo Kim’s affiliation, the South Korean golfer recently confirmed, “I will be Playing on pga tour.” Immediately after Kim made this announcement, English LIV Golfer Ian Poulter decided to take a hilarious dig at the matter. However, the consequences of the same did not seemingly turn out well.

Right after Si Woo Kim posted the update, Poulter used a similar background and setting and shared a similar update stating, “I will not be playing on PGA Tour.” While many found this move hilarious, many chose to criticize the same. And as criticism rose, the English golfer stated, “Come on people I was just having a little Christmas spirited fun with social media. So Woo [read Si Woo] posted this so I thought I would post saying I’m Not. 😂😂😂 just having a little fun. Read the room.”

While Poulter cleared the air over his story, he did not share what kind of response he was got from fans after sharing the initial story.

At the end of the 2025 season, his contract with the Saudi-backed league reached a conclusion. However, on December 17, he confirmed that he has renewed his contract with LIV Golf.