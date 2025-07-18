NBC Ruins Crucial Rory McIlroy Moment for Americans With Ill-Timed Ad Break

The year is 2005, and a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy has just set a new course record with a 61. A day after his historic round at Royal Portrush, the budding star told BBC that it was his first bogey-free competitive round, which included one eagle and nine birdies. Now 20 years later, the golf fans are eagerly looking to capture another important McIlroy moment at Royal Portrush – if, and only if, the broadcasting partner of The Open allows that.

The problem began on Thursday, as USA Network and Peacock provided 12 hours of intense coverage of The Open Championship. Viewers found this excessive due to the uneventful first round, which lacked memorable moments and was filled with numerous commercial breaks. But the problem didn’t stop with the Thursday round.

On Friday, NBC’s second-round coverage was again marred by frequent commercial breaks. But nothing can be done about that, as we have seen plenty of times before. However, this time, the timing was particularly frustrating for American fans, as it coincided with Rory McIlroy‘s crucial putt on the 13th hole. By the time the break ended, McIlroy’s and even Tommy Fleetwood’s shots had already been played, and viewers were instead watching Justin Thomas hit a much shorter putt.

But as shocking as this one issue is, it isn’t the first time NBC’s broadcast has affected fans’ viewing experience for The Open. During the 2024 event at Royal Troon, the NBC broadcast for the American audience hosted back-to-back commercials rather than back-to-back shots. The result? Various fans’ complaints, including one fan frustratingly said, “The coverage of the open is terrible! These hacks couldn’t cover a 3rd grade sack race!!” Something similar has happened this time as well.

Fans are already fed up with NBC’s coverage of The Open

Ever been close to getting something you want, but then it slips right through your fingers? Fried Egg Golf shared a similar feeling, describing it with a Running Away Balloon meme. The meme shows a man with a yellow balloon, representing “watching golf shots at The Open,” while a pink blob, symbolizing NBC, holds the man back as the balloon floats away. Another golf fan wasn’t as forgiving, however, and commented, “Coverage is so terrible.”

However, NBC’s broadcast woes aren’t new. At this year’s U.S. Open, fans were frustrated with excessive commercials, subpar camera angles, and limited tracer technology, with most coverage stuck on tower shots and close-ups that made it tough to track the action.

One fan commented, “Sky Sports is worse.” In 2023, for the Solheim Cup, Sky Sports faced criticism for poor broadcast quality, notably a viral image of Georgia Hall’s tee placement that was so blurry it sparked widespread comment due to its lack of clarity. Then, in 2024, its broadcast for the Solheim Cup faced poor sound feed, awful camera angles, and badly timed walk ons.

Two fans said, “I was looking at my tv like the entire time wondering how I missed it,” while another said, “It is what it is, I’m used to it. I used to be pissed and be all angry about it until I realized I can’t do anything about it besides make myself miserable & that only hurts myself.” But, hey, if NBC’s run at last year’s The Open is any indication, then we are likely to face broadcast issues during the Sunday round as well.

NBC’s coverage of the Sunday round of the 152nd Open Championship was marred by frequent commercials, buffering issues, and subpar commentary, prompting fans to switch to Sky Sports for better coverage. So, what do you think now? Are the American fans going to miss out on more important putts during the weekend rounds?