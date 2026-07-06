NBC’s U.S. Senior Open Broadcast Decision Leaves Fans Furious

NBC promised fans live coverage of the U.S. Senior Open final round on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET; the window was locked in on the network. That window, however, did not deliver what the viewers expected, as the broadcast was cut to a baseball telecast. The general sentiment of golf fans is loud and clear as they call out NBC for the disruption.

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The network’s official account confirmed the U.S. Senior Open, held at the Scioto Country Club from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, would be available on Peacock and NBC. Needless to say, fans built their afternoon around that promise. However, the plan changed before the tournament could be aired.

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Weather conditions forced officials to move the tournament tee time earlier in the day. Since the tournament times were changed, the set window for the golf telecast was replaced with baseball coverage.

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NBC aired Pirates-Nationals first, then switched to Twins-Yankees, and moved to Mets-Braves once that game started at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Mets-Braves game ran long and did not finish until 5:24 p.m due to a rain delay. Once the baseball telecast wrapped, NBC followed up with a short taped recap of the U.S. Senior Open’s final three rounds, running only until 6 p.m. ET.

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In an official post later, NBC Sports PR confirmed the shift came down to weather and pointed viewers to a full encore of the final round on Peacock, with a 7 p.m. airing on Golf Channel. By the time the explanation was aired, the fans had already spent their Sunday afternoon without the finish they had planned to watch.

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Fans were visibly frustrated about the delay

One fan was direct in his feelings for NBC. “Thanks, NBC, for putting on some meaningless bullsh*t baseball game that nobody gives a f**k about instead of the U.S. Senior Open. F**k you.”

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Since the fans were not informed about a delay, they were vocal about sharing their frustration as the sudden switch to baseball caught viewers off guard.

Another fan said, “Are you outraged that the senior U.S. Open coverage is delayed by the Mets game?”

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As NBC decided to cover baseball, it missed the final rounds of the tournament. Fans who were looking to watch it live missed the opportunity. Moreover, fans had no alternative to watching the tournament.

Another fan echoed the same confusion. “Where can I watch the U.S. Senior Open? It’s not on NBC?” Another fan said, “U.S. Senior Open. Great to know I can’t watch it. And now I know who won. Who the f**k wants to watch some meaningless baseball game?”

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The round was later aired on the channel. Padraig Harrington won the tournament, defending his title with a final round 66 to beat Stewart Cink by four shots. However, as the fans highlighted, they looked forward to watching the play develop rather than just knowing the winner’s name.

“@NBCSports what a trash decision to show literally the last 2 holes of the US Senior Open final round,” a user tweeted. “You choose to show the garbage Mets game instead of @padraig_h winning his THIRD Open.”

This is not the first time NBC’s golf coverage has drawn complaints over scheduling or broadcast choices. The network faced a similar backlash a few weeks ago for shifting from live U.S. Open coverage to an old interview. Also, many commercials interrupted the coverage, causing more frustration among viewers.