Neal Shipley’s Historic TGL Debut Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

One swing was all it took for The Bay Golf Club alternate Neal Shipley to go from a fill-in to a history-maker in his wild TGL debut.

Facing Los Angeles on Monday, Shipley took on the No. 5 “Set In Stone” hole, a 110-yard par-3 and TGL’s shortest par-3 to date. He launched a wedge far onto the jutting green mountainside, then saw his ball spin back into the cup, making TGL’s first ace in history. With The Bay already up 3-0, it stretched their lead. The Bay eventually won 11-5 against Los Angeles.

The team’s excitement was pretty much on display after the ace. Soon after making the shot, Shipley threw his club in the air, then jumped many times before finally being engulfed by his equally excited teammates, Clanton and Lee. And yes, even the crowd’s excitement couldn’t be contained, as you can hear in the clip below.

Following the ace, Shipley said, “This is different than any hole-in-one I’ve had before. This is amazing. So cool. This is amazing. Wow, this is so cool. There’s a lot of energy in here. The craziest thing is, too, Luke called it. He was like, ‘Let’s go make an ace right here,’ right before we stepped up on the tee. And yeah, just hooped it.”

Later, the on-course hot mic does show Clanton saying, “Hey, it’s you. Give me a hole-in-one here. Please.”

We have seen several such records being made at TGL. Playing against Boston, Wyndham Clark made the longest drive in TGL history, thus setting off wild celebrations.

Meanwhile, Shipley first gained attention by making the cut at the 2024 Masters and the U.S. Open and winning Low Amateur at both the majors. Last year, Shipley earned his PGA Tour card and is now playing his first season there. So far, it hasn’t been a promising run, what with Shipley making only one cut in four events.

Regardless, his latest achievement has created the kind of excitement that refuses to die.

Fans can barely control themselves after the historic ace at TGL

“So glad it was him; that’s everyone’s guy! 🔥,” wrote one fan under the post celebrating Neal Shipley’s ace, while another commented, “Shipley is so tuff.”

For those who don’t know, the word “tuff” is a wordplay on the word “tough,” used in both positive and negative connotations. Regardless, it’s undeniable that Shipley is a fan favorite.

When asked why he is admired among golf fans, he answered a month after earning low amateur at the 2024 Masters.

“I’m just a normal lookin’ dude with long hair. I don’t really look like most golfers, I think. I just have a great attitude on the golf course; I kind of show my emotions. I think that’s kind of why people like me.”

In recent times, however, Shipley has focused a lot on his physical health. He has slimmed down, all the while focusing on stability and core strength. Add to that Shipley’s ability to show emotions when needed, and you’ve got a perfectly relatable professional.

“Thought [Justin] Rose got one,” wrote a third one. Justin Rose, just like Shipley, did make history, but not for making an ace. Playing against Jupiter Links GC, Rose made an albatross on the par-5 hole, charming everyone, including Tiger Woods. Later, Rose revealed that it was also the first albatross of his life.

One particular fan, however, couldn’t help but talk of Shipley’s recent performances, including the one at the WM Phoenix Open. The fan writes, “He needed that after WMO 😂.” Shipley, however, finished T68 at the event, but it was better than the other three events where he missed the cut. Before that, at the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, he finished T2.

Lastly, one fan commented, “I’m gonna say it, Shipley f*ckin rules.” In the TGL? He does.

On the other hand, the virality of this particular moment again proves TGL is here to stay. Undoubtedly, fans love watching divots and sand grains erupt, hearing golf balls slam powerfully into the screen, and catching all the lively banter between players and fans.