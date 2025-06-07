Nearing Retirement, Phil Mickelson Shares His Worst Fears Just Days Before US Open

You hate to see it happen to any great athlete, but Phil Mickelson‘s recent admission hits differently. This is a guy who built his career on fearless shot-making and clutch performances. Now he’s telling us that waiting 20 minutes on a tee creates genuine physical problems. The honesty is refreshing, sure, but it’s also heartbreaking for anyone who watched him dominate golf for two decades. More heartbreaking, after seeing his performance decline over the last couple of years.

During Friday’s press conference at LIV Golf Virginia, Mickelson addressed a routine question about weather delays, revealing current physical challenges. “The day after next week’s U.S. Open, I turn 55,” Mickelson stated. Then came his direct admission. “As you get older, my body locks up a little bit when I shut it down and stop moving. When I have to wait on a tee for 20 minutes, it’s harder,” he continued. This statement demonstrates how routine tournament delays now create physical difficulties. Previously, such delays were merely mental challenges. Consequently, Mickelson has completely adapted his approach.

You see, professional help has become essential rather than optional. “We have an incredible physical therapist here, Gino Cinco, and I went and saw him before we restarted,” he explained. The preparation involves specific activation protocols. “I went and did another kind of speed session to get me activated again, get me moving,” Mickelson detailed. These sessions weren’t necessary during his dominant forties. However, they’re now crucial for basic functionality during competition. Fortunately, the investment in physical preparation delivered results. “I was able to come out and hit some good shots,” Mickelson noted. The approach validated his new tournament preparation methods.

Specifically, his post-delay performance demonstrated the effectiveness of the strategy. “I hit a great drive on 18, on hole one. I hit a good shot into 18, made birdie,” he recounted. These shots showcased his remaining skill. Nevertheless, they required careful physical management to achieve. Ultimately, Mickelson summarized his current reality directly. “So I was able to get my body moving. That’s the biggest challenge for me.”

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren U.S. Open – Second Round Jun 16, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA Phil Mickelson on the 7th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Los Angeles Los Angeles Country Club California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20230616_ads_ma1_186

Over the last few years, Phil Mickelson’s performance has not been up to his standards. He hasn’t been in the winner’s circle ever since he went to LIV. He barely has any top-10 finishes, and his best finish at a major was in 2023 when he became the oldest runner-up at Augusta. Since his major showings have been abysmal, too. Now, one could think that age has something to do with the downfall.

For Lefty, the biggest challenge is no longer reading putts or managing course strategy. Instead, it’s keeping his body functional during competition, especially when he feels he is nearing his retirement age.

Phil Mickelson’s retirement reality

In 2022, Mickleson made a bold claim: “If I win the US Open, I will retire.” Reason? A win here would complete his Grand Slam. Now, hits the reality. Just days before his Virginia admission, Mickelson suggested the upcoming U.S. Open might be his last appearance. His five-year exemption from the 2021 PGA Championship expires after Oakmont. The timing isn’t coincidental.

At 50, Mickelson became the oldest major champion in history. Now his body tells a different story about competitive longevity. His candid assessment of physical limitations suggests he’s preparing for an inevitable transition. The window for completing his career Grand Slam narrows with each honest admission.

His 4-under 67 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club marked significant progress this season. Yet even this improved performance required extensive physical intervention. The irony is stark: his best golf now demands more preparation than his worst rounds once did. He even made it clear a while ago that if his team feels that he is not adding value to the squad, he will be more than happy to retire. His contract with LIV runs out this year, and he might just take on a non-playing captain role in his next contract.

As Phil Mickelson approaches what might be his final major championship, his admission resonates beyond golf. Every aging athlete faces this moment when the body can no longer match the mind’s ambitions. His grace in acknowledging this reality may be his most admirable shot yet.