Nearly $100K Raised as Rickie Fowler Supports PGA Tour Employee Amidst Family Tragedy

Golf isn’t always about scores or trophies; sometimes, it’s about showing up for one another. That’s exactly what happened when the PGA Tour community stood behind Cody Hale, the well-respected putter fitter for players like Rickie Fowler, after the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Kayla Hale, who recently passed away following a courageous fight with cancer.

Recently, at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler was seen wearing a black ribbon on his cap. When asked by a reporter about its significance, the golfer paused, then quietly shared the emotional reason behind it, as shared by the PGA Tour.

“I’ve known Cody for a handful of years. He’s helped me quite a bit on putters when I’ve used the Oddysey products…his wife was battling cancer for a while and was in remission, and popped back up and unfortunately passed, I guess, about a week and a half ago now.” Fowler shared. Cody isn’t just a rep on Tour, he’s a quiet, trusted presence behind the scenes. He was the one who helped Rickie rediscover his feel on the greens in 2023 by recommending a switch to an old Odyssey Versa Jailbird model, and that’s a big reason why Fowler respects him so deeply. It turns out, the whole community does too. The ribbon Fowler wore wasn’t just a symbol; it was part of a collective tribute tied to a heartbreaking truth, and that is Cody’s wife, Kayla Hale, had lost her fight with cancer, leaving behind not just a grieving husband but two young sons, Bowden and Bennett. Family is all that matters on the PGA Tour.

“Cody’s part of the family out here and when you’re part of the family, their family’s part of the family, too…can’t really imagine what they’re all going through, him and his boys, but to be able to at least help out and show our support, I think everyone out here does a great job of that,” added Fowler. If you’re part of the PGA Tour, signed or not, you’re part of the family. That’s just how it works out there. And when family suffers a loss, the rest step in without question.

In the wake of Kayla’s passing, friends, players, and fans have come together to help Cody and his two young sons through their grief. A GoFundMe started by family friend Rebekah Bean has already raised over $90,000, offering support for funeral costs and helping Cody take the time he needs to heal. It’s been a painful stretch, but there’s hope that with time, love, and support, Cody and his boys will find a way forward.

“I know he loves being out here with all of us. At this time, I know he wants to be home with his boys. Hopefully they can get through this.”, said Fowler. Hale has always loved being part of the Tour family, too; it’s not just one-sided affection. And that’s what makes this loss even harder for everyone. Rickie’s words carry the weight of that bond. He’s emotional, hoping Cody and his boys somehow get through this, and deep down, hoping to see him back out here when he’s ready. While Fowler has been a pillar of support for his fellow PGA Tour rep during an unthinkable personal loss, he’s quietly fighting a painful battle of his own.

Rickie Fowler’s Silent Struggle Behind the Support

Rickie Fowler is in the middle of one of the worst career slumps professional golf has seen. Once ranked World No. 4, he’s now slipped to 105th in the world and hasn’t won a single title since his emotional triumph at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023. This season has offered little to hold on to just one top-10 finish and missed cuts in two events. His struggles have become more than a rough patch; they’ve turned into a long, painful stretch that shows no clear sign of ending.

And instead of support, what he gets is criticism. Harsh comments like “Rickie should call it quits for this year. Go see a hand specialist and a psychiatrist!!” or “You’re tracking a dude who just isn’t a good golfer anymore,” flood social media. It’s the kind of noise that can drown out even the strongest will. At a time when he could use encouragement, he gets shade, making the road back even steeper. In the face of grief, Rickie Fowler showed what truly matters, not rankings, not results, but showing up for people when it counts. While his own game may be struggling, his gesture proves that character can shine even when the leaderboard doesn’t.