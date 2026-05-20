‘Nearly Impossible’: Bryson DeChambeau Details Difficulties Around Dating as a Pro Golfer

Bryson DeChambeau has fine-tuned almost every part of his game. He rebuilt his swing using physics, reshaped his body with careful training, and even talks openly about his custom driver shaft. Still, there’s one part of his life he can’t control, and he admitted it recently on The Katie Miller Podcast. He shared this quietly, in the middle of questions that weren’t about golf. When someone asked if fame made dating hard, DeChambeau answered honestly.

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“Yeah, it’s near impossible for sure. It’s just too many things going on.”

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He admitted that women had messaged him directly, but he cut himself off when the talk shifted to more recent events.

“I’m in a different situation now, so…”

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The host understood and changed the subject. DeChambeau then broke the silence with a comment that stood out even more.

“As I’m 32, it’s time. I want a family here soon, so.”

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Later on the same podcast, he said he wants four kids. The man known for planning every detail is now thinking about time in a new way.

Imago LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Bryson Dechambeau of the Crushers GC after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Thursday, February 12, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SOUTH AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260212145868288946

DeChambeau’s story shows what it takes to become golf’s most visible personality. As captain of Crushers GC, he plays in a league that prioritizes player personalities over tradition. LIV didn’t just sign DeChambeau the golfer; it boosted DeChambeau the brand, and that spotlight is always on. His YouTube channel has passed 2.5 million subscribers and reached almost 20 million views per month at its peak in 2024.

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Fame has its own consequences, even within a team. When asked which teammate they would never let their daughter date, every member of Crushers GC named DeChambeau. Lahiri pointed out that only one person on the team is actually single: Bryson. The response was telling. The underlying reality was clear to everyone present.

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Every public appearance now carries consequences that go beyond the immediate moment. This is the reality DeChambeau cannot change, no matter how much he tries.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Private Life and the Price of Golf’s New Celebrity Era

Arnold Palmer signed autographs for fans, but always from outside the ropes. Jack Nicklaus gave interviews only when he chose, and only in controlled settings. In their era, access to athletes was limited by physical barriers. Today, DeChambeau does not have that separation. The distance between the athlete and the audience has disappeared.

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The most talked-about example began in September 2022, when DeChambeau was photographed with a woman later identified as Lilia Schneider at the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago. Hunter Nugent, his only publicly confirmed ex, cleared up the confusion by saying she and DeChambeau were no longer together, as a previous report mentioned. Schneider has never confirmed a relationship, and neither has DeChambeau. Still, the rumor continues, fueled by public interest and social media posts that people read for hidden meaning, even if there is none.

Before Chicago, DeChambeau’s dating history in the public eye was brief: he was reportedly linked to Sophia Phalen Bertolami from 2018 to 2020, then to Nugent, followed by three years of speculation without any clear answers. What DeChambeau shared on The Katie Miller Podcast doesn’t settle the question. Instead, it shows why he has never tried to address it publicly. In his world, being visible is constant. He wants four kids, and the clock he’s watching isn’t about golf rankings.