‘Need a Wife’: PGA Tour Pro’s Bold Request at Valspar Championship Sparks Frenzy

It was a fun Thursday at the Valspar Championship, but it wasn’t birdies or putts that caught fans’ eyes the most. It was the caddies’ bibs that stole the show. While most players dedicated theirs to family, nicknames, or charity, Alejandro Tosti had other priorities. His caddie walked the course with “NEED A WIFE” printed across his bib in bold black letters. This message originated from an unexpected source.

“Ladies here were asking me… they said, ‘Do you have a wife?’ So the idea came from there,” Tosti explained in a post-round interview. He was quick to clear up any confusion, too. “A lot of people were asking if it was my caddie that was needing a wife, but no, it’s actually me,” he said. When asked what he brought to the table, Tosti did not hesitate. “I love cooking. I can fly airplanes. I can play golf and have fun,” Tosti shared, laughingly.

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Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, who has over 400,000 Instagram followers, commented “@ all the girls in my DMs,” giving the moment a celebrity co-sign that amplified its reach further. What made the bib possible, though, is a six-year-old tradition that belongs exclusively to Valspar Championship.

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The customized caddie bib idea was originally proposed by PGA Tour official Andy Pazder, who drew inspiration from baseball’s Players Weekend, where athletes wear nicknames instead of their real names. Tournament director Tracy West recalled Pazder saying that he would love to do this, and it makes the most sense for the Valspar Championship, as it is the most colorful PGA Tour tournament.

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This season’s edition of bibs ranged from tributes to family members to charity shoutouts, with Justin Thomas writing “Molly’s Dad,” Sahith Theegala having “Juju’s Fiancée,” Jimmy Stanger using “Birdies for Hope” to support his charity, and Danny Willett dedicating his to his horse with “RedBud Sixteen.” But it was Tosti’s caddie bib that stood out for obvious reasons.

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The moment did not stay on the course for long. Panda Express jumped in with an almost perfectly timed response as Tosti posted an Instagram story showing a fortune cookie message that read: “You will meet your future wife soon.” He captioned it, “Fortune cookie from Panda Express knew,” with the hashtag “manifesting.”

Meanwhile, on the course itself, Alejandro Tosti finished Round 1 at even par, sitting tied for 47th as S.J. Im led the field at -7, followed by Brandt Snedeker at -6 and D. Thompson at -5.

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The comment section, predictably, was not going to let this one go quietly.

Tosti’s one-liner at the Valspar Championship leads to hysterical reactions from fans

“Somebody tag me when there’s a wedding,” one fan wrote.

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It’s fascinating how fans are more interested in his wedding than his performance at the course, but how often do we see a matchmaking experience like this?

“Dude has money, plays golf professionally, and can cook and fly planes? Seems like a genuine nice guy. Come on ladies, she be flocking to his DMs,” read another reaction.

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Well, the cooking credential holds up. Tosti lived in an apartment instead of a dorm in college to cook his meals, which he still does. Moreover, he rents kitchens on the Tour and makes Argentine empanadas to share with tournament volunteers.

One parent took over, doing the matchmaking for the 29-year-old with her daughter. “Oh ok, you can date my daughter,” a user commented.

“He offers a free trip to Ponte Vedra Beach every December, so that’s cool too,” another fan joked.

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“This dude is far out lol,” read another comment.

It shows how unpredictable the moment was. Fans liked the episode more because of Alejandro Tosti’s mix of humor, confidence, and unusual personality. By the EOD of R1, it had become the most talked-about moment from the Valspar Championship, proving that sometimes the best stories at a golf tournament have nothing to do with birdies.