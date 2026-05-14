‘Need to Improve’: Jordan Spieth Delivers Clear Message as PGA Championship Course Reveals Major Flaws

For ten years, Jordan Spieth has come to the PGA Championship still chasing a goal he hasn’t reached. In his nine previous tries, he’s only cracked the top ten once, a T3 at Bethpage Black in 2019, when Brooks Koepka was so far ahead that the rest of the field hardly mattered. His runner-up finish in 2015 still stings. Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club didn’t change that. Instead, it made the wait feel even longer.

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“I’m going to need to improve on it, I think, each day,” Spieth said after finishing his round at Aronimink. His words summed up the day better than the scorecard. He shot a 1-under 69, leaving him two shots behind the early leaders. He was 3-under after 15 holes, but two late bogeys cut into his score. Still, there were positives: strong driving, good positions, and back-to-back birdies on holes five and six. Spieth made it clear that shooting under par on a tough, windy par-70 was just a starting point.

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“I struck the ball well. I drove it really well. I was in a good position on a lot of holes. If I drive it like that, I’d expect to shoot what I did or better.”

The phrase ‘or better’ is central to the discussion. Spieth was not making excuses for his play. He identified a clear gap between his performance and his results, which has defined his 2026 season so far. He has four top-15 finishes from February to April, including a T12 at the Masters. The results are solid, but he has not yet turned them into wins.

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Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States prepares to hit his second shot on the first hole in front of fans during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 14, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 14 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602141323

“I feel like I played better than I scored, which is frustrating because you want to get the most out of your round. It’s also a good thing, which means things are in a good spot.”

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Both statements are accurate, and this tension defines Spieth’s current situation. Before the tournament, he compared his swing progress to a slow process that takes time to complete. Round 1 at Aronimink showed he is making progress, but he has not yet reached his peak.

Aronimink kept the margin for error small throughout the day. The course last hosted a major in 1962, and it proved to be a tough test. The rough near the greens was especially challenging, appearing manageable but proving difficult once players found it.

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“Sometimes you see the ball around the greens so you think it’s not so bad, but those are the worst ones. The pins are the defense too of the course. Even when you’re hitting it in the fairway, it’s very difficult to get it on the right tier and have a putt that doesn’t do a couple things.”

Spieth’s approach was sound, even if his execution was inconsistent. He played conservatively, aimed for the center of the greens, and waited for opportunities instead of forcing them.

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“Be playing to the middle of the greens and just try to pepper greens in regulation.”

This is the disciplined approach required at a major. Aronimink does not reward aggressive play, and patience can be costly if approach shots are not close enough. This discipline has kept Spieth in contention, but the main question is whether he can maintain it over four rounds. That remains unresolved this season.

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Jordan Spieth and the PGA Championship’s decade of resistance

A 69 is a solid start, but it does not change the facts. In 47 rounds at this event, Spieth has never led or co-led after a round. That record speaks for itself. The chase for the career Grand Slam is now in its tenth attempt at Aronimink. The field has changed. McIlroy has already completed his Grand Slam, and Scheffler is the current PGA champion and the player to beat. If Spieth wins, it will be his tenth attempt, second only to McIlroy’s eleven.

The weeks before the tournament brought some extra challenges. There were questions about whether Michael Greller, Spieth’s long-time caddie, would be available since he was seen wearing a knee brace before the event. It’s hard to say if Greller’s steady presence helped Spieth’s calm start on Thursday, but Spieth has always been open about how much he relies on their partnership when things get tense.

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There are three rounds left. Spieth knows what he needs to fix and will try to do that on Friday. Right now, that is his only option. The next three rounds at Aronimink will decide if he can finally complete the Grand Slam.