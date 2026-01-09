Nelly Korda All Smiles as She Shares Sweet Moment With Fiancé Casey Gunderson

Nelly Korda is having the finest off-season with her fiancé, Casey Gunderson, and their cute four-legged companion. And how do we know about it? Her Instagram has become a window into her relaxed life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In her recent Instagram story, Nelly Korda jumped on the “forward scoop” trend taking over social feeds. The challenge is simple: couples hold hands in front of their dog to see how their furry friend reacts. Nelly and Casey extended their hands, and their black Labrador immediately placed its paw right on top of theirs. The heartwarming moment had Korda beaming.

“It’s the forward scoop for me. 😂 I never try social media trends, but I had to try this one 🤪,” the 2x major winner wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korda’s love for animals is evident to anyone who follows her. Just 10 weeks ago, she shared a cute video of her fur baby, standing over her and watching the pool outside, as its tail kept wagging. The 27-year-old also shared a picture of herself in green casuals, lying with her dog in September 2025. She shared one in November, showing her dog carrying a Spider-Man stuffed toy. These everyday moments show just how much her fur baby mean to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Not just dogs, Korda is also a cat person. She had one for 15 years, Rafi, but sadly, in April 2025, it passed away. Rafi wasn’t just a pet but a companion through countless life milestones. Nelly Korda’s Instagram features a dedicated highlight section named after Rafi, filled with cherished memories. In a touching tribute, she wrote, “15 years of amazing memories ❤️ you left the world with a big piece of my heart 😭❤️ RIP Rafi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another story from that highlight had a cute cuddling moment with Rafi. The caption read, “I hope everyone experiences an unconditional, cuddly love like this in their lifetime ❤️,” with the song “Sweet Love” by Myles Smith.

Nelly Korda’s elder sister, Jessica Korda, is also a big pet lover. She has a Goldendoodle dog named Charlie, who is often photographed with the family on Halloween and Christmas. Nelly has also spent time with Charlie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nelly announced her engagement on November 28, 2025, with photos on Instagram featuring a newspaper headline that read, “We’re Getting Married!” Nelly has known Gunderson since high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. They started dating about a year ago after reconnecting. Gunderson played college football at Bryant University in Rhode Island and now works on the business side of an engineering firm.

Meanwhile, the cozy moments continue; there’s more to her off-season than just Instagram posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda’s off-season adventures

The off-season hasn’t been all about relaxing at home, though. Nelly just saw some live NFL action when she went to Lambeau Field on December 28, 2025, to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. She and her buddies wore personalized Cheesehead caps with the names “Korda,” “Harper,” and “Baldwin” on them. They brought their A-game to the stands, even though the Packers lost 41-24. The outing showed her embracing downtime like any sports fan would.

These moments of sheer joy and connection make her off-season great. She is relaxing, exploring new things, and spending time with her family. Yet beneath it all, the competitive fire still burns bright. After a tough 2025 season, the break has allowed her time to get her mind and body back on track.

After a winless 2025 that surprised many, she seems ready to bounce back when the LPGA 2026 season kicks off on January 29. Her 2025 started with a neck injury that sidelined her for two months and halted the momentum from her 2024 success. Due to the setback, she had to restart her game, and the results weren’t what she expected from herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

With tournament season approaching, she’s entering 2026 with a fresh perspective and renewed determination. Whether she’s melting hearts with dog videos or draining putts under pressure, Nelly Korda knows how to dominate. Fans and the like are ready to watch her!