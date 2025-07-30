Nelly Korda and Co. Don’t Need To Worry About Lottie Woad’s Form At AIG Women’s Open, Per Insider

Lottie Woad has been on a tremendous run. T3 at the Evian Championship, and then her first win as a pro. She is the kind of passionate golfer who will “take European and American golf by storm.” With this run and praise, many would pick her as the favorite to get her maiden major win at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. Many, not everyone. At least not Brendan Porath, host of Fried Egg Golf.

Korda offered balanced recognition and quiet reality: “She’s had an amazing run the last couple of weeks and deserves where she’s at right now, and it’s going to be exciting to see where her career goes.” That respect didn’t erase the gap—it highlighted it. Woad had a sensational week, but Korda still holds the throne.

Meanwhile, host Brendan Porath went all-in during the recent episode of Fried Egg Golf. “Lottie Woad, your betting favorite,” he said. “She’s probably playing the best golf in the world right now,” he told Fried Egg. Co-host Andy Johnson doubled down. “Joe Lomana tried to suggest I was off my rocker… but look at this—I was right.” Then came his full pick: “I’m picking her off the top… seems like she should be in the top five.” Their excitement raised eyebrows, but not Woad’s ranking. Korda’s consistency, résumé, and current No. 1 status still stand unmatched.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Lottie Woad couldn’t have scripted a better start to her professional career. Just months after turning pro in March, the 21-year-old captured a stunning victory at the Women’s Scottish Open — in her LPGA debut. A former Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion and standout at Florida State, Woad has long been on the radar as a rising talent. But this win confirmed her arrival on the global stage. With powerful ball-striking, calm under pressure, and a grounded mindset, she’s already turning heads — and her journey is just getting started.

After the opening round, Nelly Korda reflected on her own experience, saying, “I mean, it didn’t feel too different today. I think having all the experience I’ve had in majors and contending gave me all I needed and didn’t really have to change much.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lottie Woad didn’t just arrive; she landed like a storm

As the AIG Women’s Open approaches at Royal Porthcawl, all eyes are on Lottie Woad, who enters the week as a betting favorite — and for good reason. Only a select few players, like Rose Zhang, have achieved an LPGA victory in their very first pro start over the last two decades — placing Woad in elite company. “I felt pretty comfortable,” she said of her debut win. “It was pretty stress-free, to be honest.” Even World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who played alongside her, praised Woad’s poise and precision: “I was very impressed with her composure… she stuck to her process every single time — so mature for her age.” Korda added, “She’s riding a confidence high — her worst finish in three events is second or third.”

“If she felt pressure, she didn’t show it,” one analyst remarked during the final round. Indeed, Woad’s Sunday performance stood out not just for the birdies—especially on holes 13 and 14—but for how calmly she handled the surging Hyo Joo Kim and World No. 1 Nelly Korda. That unflappable attitude has become her signature.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a calm mindset and sharp form, Woad isn’t just meeting expectations — she’s shaping them. Set to play alongside Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu at a challenging Royal Porthcawl, she’ll face a world-class field that includes nine of the top ten players and past champions. But with her current momentum and steady mindset, she looks ready to take on the moment — not just chase it.

But the spotlight is unforgiving. Woad’s name now tops betting charts heading into the AIG Women’s Open. The hype is real. But so is the scrutiny. Golf’s history is full of rising stars who couldn’t handle the weekly grind, the travel, the weight of expectation. Unlike Rose Zhang, who splits her time between tour play and college, Woad has chosen full immersion. That could work to her advantage or test her limits sooner than expected. Now, Royal Porthcawl awaits. The question is no longer who Lottie Woad is. It’s how long can she stay this good?