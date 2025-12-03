Nelly Korda and Fans Jump In With Witty Responses to Collin Morikawa’s Christmas Wish

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

When two of golf’s biggest stars share the same holiday wish, it says something about the universal language of the short game—and the growing social rapport between the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Collin Morikawa posted a playful Instagram video on December 2nd, practicing putts with his new putter to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The caption framed it as the first entry in his Christmas wishlist: “Dear Santa, First on my Christmas list is to make more putts. This is the (new) putter I’m currently gaming. Whether it’s in the form of a putter, no 3-putts, or some lucky breaks on the greens, truthfully, I’ll take any. More to come on the wishlist…”

Nelly Korda had one thing to say: “Adding to my wishlist.”

The comment section moment was brief, but it struck a chord. Korda’s four-word reply turned Morikawa’s self-aware plea into a shared confession: one that any golfer, from weekend warrior to major champion, could relate to. The flatstick remains the great equalizer, even for two of the game’s most decorated players.

Morikawa’s caption wasn’t just holiday humor. The “new” putter reference carries weight. He’s currently gaming a center-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour V, a switch he made in September at the Procore Championship. For a player historically married to blade putters, the move to a mallet—and specifically a center-shafted design—signals a search for answers.

The stats explain why. Morikawa ranks 140th on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, averaging -0.275. That’s a glaring outlier for someone ranked 3rd in Strokes Gained: Approach and 12th Tee-to-Green. He’s one of the best iron players in the world, yet the greens have been his undoing. He’s cycled through multiple flatsticks in 2025 alone—his usual TaylorMade TP Soto blade, a Logan Olson prototype, and another TaylorMade mallet—before landing on the Spider Tour V. Whether it sticks remains to be seen, still the caption made one thing clear: Morikawa knows where the holes in his game are.

Korda’s willingness to pile on spoke to more than just putting woes. It reflected the modern golf ecosystem, where PGA and LPGA stars engage openly across Tour lines. Both players are TaylorMade ambassadors, both featured in the brand’s recent Christmas campaigns, and both signed with Stanley 1913 within months of each other. Their social media presence has made them accessible, relatable faces of the sport, not siloed by gender or Tour affiliation.

Fans embrace Collin Morikawa’s putter confession with humor and hope

The comment section turned into equal parts therapy session and equipment debate. Fans jumped in with everything from putter recommendations to sympathetic emojis, treating Morikawa’s Christmas plea like a group chat among friends.

“What’s it called?” one user asked, already hunting for details on the Spider Tour V. Another chimed in with straightforward encouragement: “Hope you get some more to drop 🙌🙌.” The replies weren’t just about the putter—they were about the shared experience of struggling on the greens and hoping the next flatstick might be the one.

Some kept it playful. “Hey, babe, Colin has another new putter,” one fan joked, capturing the familiar cycle of equipment changes golfers know too well. But optimism crept in, too: “This is the one. 2026 Masters loading…”

The thread reflected what makes these moments land—pros admitting the same frustrations weekend golfers face, and fans responding not with judgment, but solidarity. Even a comment about Morikawa’s perfectly still TaylorMade logo earned laughs: “Absolutely dialed!”