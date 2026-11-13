Nelly Korda Announces Wedding Plans After the ANNIKA While Managing Demanding Schedule

Two professional athletic calendars leave Nelly Korda exactly two weeks to get married. Her return to The ANNIKA revealed a constraint most athletes never face: a narrow window dictated by year-round global competition. After kicking off her week at Pelican Golf Club with a bogey-free 63, the 19-time LPGA winner explained why tying the knot requires navigating an unusually tight schedule.

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According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Korda disclosed following her opening round that she and fiancé Casey Gunderson plan to marry in November 2027. Securing even that distant date meant aligning the brief LPGA offseason with her brother’s grueling ATP Tour commitments. “Honestly, if you look at my schedule and my brother’s schedule, I have one month, actually two weeks, that I can get married,” Korda said.

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Her brother, ATP tennis star Sebastian Korda, underwent back surgery in August and navigates a demanding international circuit across multiple continents. Coordinating his rehabilitation and tournament calendar with Nelly’s brief competitive breaks left almost no room for error next fall. Even for one of golf’s biggest stars, major personal milestones must bend to the realities of professional sport.

Coordinating Family Milestones and Hometown Roots

The tight-knit nature of the Korda family sits at the center of those wedding logistics. Korda and Gunderson first attended high school together at IMG Academy in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, before reconnecting years later. He proposed on the beach in November 2025, just weeks after Sebastian announced his own engagement to Nelly’s longtime childhood best friend, Ivana Nedved.

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Choosing The ANNIKA for her competitive return was itself a calculated move to manage a taxing travel schedule. Because Pelican Golf Club sits just minutes from Bradenton, Korda can sleep in her own bed and easily host family and friends during tournament week. Sebastian was even on-site two years ago when she captured the title, underscoring how closely her career and family life intersect.

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Managing a Demanding LPGA Schedule

Managing that demanding schedule has become Korda’s top priority after years of non-stop global travel. She entered The ANNIKA following an eight-week competitive hiatus after playing the FM Championship in August and the Solheim Cup in September. During that break, she skipped several domestic events and the entire fall Asian swing to recover from physical fatigue and mental burnout.

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Even during that extended break, Korda took only four complete days off from training, using the remaining weeks to reset without tournament pressure. She noted that her body cannot withstand the 30-event grind typical of tour rookies and visibly deteriorates whenever she plays four consecutive weeks. Although she avoided a specific injury in 2026, she capped her ideal workload at 18 to 20 events per season to protect her longevity.

High-Stakes Trade-Offs on the Course

Disciplined schedule management comes with undeniable professional trade-offs, even for a player enjoying a dominant 2026 campaign. By capping her 2026 campaign at 17 official starts, Korda will fall five events short of the 70-round minimum required to win the scoring title. Despite leading the LPGA in scoring average all year, she willingly sacrificed the prestigious Vare Trophy to preserve her long-term health.

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Forgoing the Vare Trophy also delayed her automatic entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame, leaving her one point shy of the 27-point threshold. Still, her scaled-back approach has produced four victories and $6.2 million in earnings in 2026, alongside her second Rolex Player of the Year Award. A fourth career win at Pelican Golf Club this week would immediately secure that final Hall of Fame point.

Even after two months away from competition, Korda’s bogey-free 63 on soft greens requiring preferred lies left her just two shots behind first-round co-leaders Hye-Jin Choi and Minami Katsu. Having earned $22.3 million across 85 top-10 finishes and 120 top-25 finishes since joining the tour in 2017, she has reached a stage where selective scheduling fuels her ongoing success. With a November 2027 wedding on the horizon and a sustainable tournament routine in place, Korda is thriving on her own terms.