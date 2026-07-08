Nelly Korda Breaks Silence on Mounting Expectations Ahead of Amundi Evian Championship

After a winless season last year, Nelly Korda made a grand comeback this year: four victories, including two major championships. In fact, her latest victory was the U.S. Open, one of the most difficult and prestigious events on the tour. While that is the pinnacle of her career’s achievement, it has also come with mounting pressure for the 27-year-old. As every victory sets a higher expectation, Korda shared how it affected her while speaking to the media at the Amundi Evian Championship.

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“I think I just try to spin it, of yeah, some people may think it’s a lot of pressure, but I think I’m just really proud of myself for even putting myself into that position and it being talked about.”

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She added that the pressure she feels isn’t something she imposes on herself. It’s the schedule, the stakes, and the sheer weight of consecutive majors that take a toll on her well-being.

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The pressure Korda is referring to comes from two directions at once. The 2026 season has been relentless. She opened her season on a high note, winning the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions. Three months later, she won the 2026 Chevron Championship for the second time in her career. A week later, she lifted another trophy at the Riviera Maya Open.

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Two months later, Korda won the U.S. Women’s Open, by far the most prestigious title on the LPGA calendar and the one that had eluded her for over a decade. The back-to-back weeks of high-stakes golf and constant travel wear the players down, even when the results keep showing.

With consecutive wins also came a mounting pressure to reach closer to the Career Grand Slam. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2017, and in less than a decade, she has come close to achieving the Grand Slam. However, last month, she fell short by a margin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

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However, Nelly Korda has a brilliant opportunity, despite her frustrating finish at the PGA Championship. According to the LPGA, a player can earn the title by winning four of the tour’s five majors over a career.

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She has already won four majors: the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the 2024 and 2026 Chevron Championships, and the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open.

Having won three of the five majors, she now needs to win the Amundi Evian Championship or the AIG Women’s Open to get a career LPGA Grand Slam.

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Either way, the surrounding expectations have only grown, and they aren’t without precedent at the top of the game.

A near-identical situation is playing out on the men’s side. Scottie Scheffler is facing similar pressure to reach his career Grand Slam. He went to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills last month, chasing it and coming up short. Since then, he’s posted four runner-up finishes without a win, calling the stretch frustrating. Scheffler is now at the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship. He has said that he’s ready to fight tooth and nail to defend his title at the Claret Jug.

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Top players at the Amundi Evian Championship this year

Getting through the Evian Championship won’t be easy. The field includes 46 of the top 50 players in the world this year.

Defending champion Grace Kim is back after beating Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff last year. Thitikul is also back on the course, still looking for her first major title.

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Haeran Ryu arrives fresh off her win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Other elite players on the course include Lottie Woad, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and Minjee Lee, who round out a group with history at the course.

So the competition is going to get exciting in France. None of that changes what’s actually in front of Korda this week. If she could control the leaderboard, she would finally win her Grand Slam.