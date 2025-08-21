Nelly Korda Breaks Silence on Returning to World No. 1 Spot Ahead of CPKC Women’s Open

Nearly three weeks ago, after the AIG Women’s Open, Nelly Korda ended her 17-month run as World No.1. It wasn’t just a statistical shift but a dramatic moment in her season, the kind that lingers longer than a bad round. Now, as she heads into the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario this week, Korda addresses the emotional weight of losing the top spot and reveals her approach moving forward.

Returning to the CPKC Women’s Open for the first time since 2023, Nelly Korda addressed the question on many minds — whether this could be the week she finally ends her winless streak and begins the climb back to the World No. 1 ranking. But for Korda, the focus isn’t on chasing titles or rankings. Her focus is on sticking to the process and playing well, which leads to those outcomes, as she professed to the media on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say — I never thought like I want to get back to world No. 1. I just want to play well. I want to be in contention on Sunday. I’ve been putting in a lot of work on every part of my game. Statistically I saw my stats, and seeing that I’m always in the top and some of my stats are maybe better than even last year, it’s just crazy,” Korda began. And it’s true. Although Nelly Korda hasn’t secured a single win this season, a sharp contrast to her dominant seven-win campaign last year, her numbers tell a different story. Her current scoring average sits at 69.87, only slightly higher than last year’s 69.56. And you’d be shocked to know that she ranks second in scoring average this year, exactly where she stood at this point in 2024.

Despite going winless so far this season, her performance has been anything but lacking. Korda has made the cut in all 13 events she has taken part in and posted five top-10 finishes. Statistically, her game is in elite form, with some areas even surpassing her performance last year, when she had already dominated with six wins by this point. “That’s just golf. By this time last year I had six wins under my belt and my stats are better and I have zero wins under my belt this year. I think the most important thing is kind of sticking to your process, always trying to be in contention coming into the weekend, and kind of figuring out your groove, too,” Korda continued. While many in her place would be itching to earn their spot back to the top, Korda is merely focused on her process and playing better.

And it has been evident through the season. Nelly Korda started the year with great momentum at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she carded nine birdies while shooting a seven-under 65 as she tried to hunt down A Lim Kim on the final day. While Korda finished in solo second, her scoring average for that week was 67.5. She carded another top-10 finish at the next event, the Founder’s Cup, but fell short in the four events that followed. But three top-5 finishes in the rest of the events, including the U.S. Women’s Open (tied 2nd), proved her consistency and resilience. While victories have eluded her so far this year, her consistent performances prove that victory is often just a matter of timing and opportunity. And it’s this mindset that helped her stay atop for nearly two years.

Nelly Korda reflects on her time as World No.1

Holding the world’s No. 1 spot for nearly 71 weeks carries a weight that statistics alone can’t capture. Losing that ranking, despite her remarkable consistency, adds an emotional dimension to Nelly Korda’s journey. When asked about her reaction to such an achievement—and about seeing her longtime caddie, Jason McDede, wearing the green bib week after week—Korda admitted the pride runs deep.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, getting that No. 1 ranking in the world, like at the end of the day no matter what, like even if you say you don’t focus on that, I mean, that’s kind of it’s an amazing accomplishment,” she said. “For me to accomplish it, not just once, but I held that ranking a couple times, I mean, it’s not just me. At the end of the day I’m the one hitting the golf ball, but I have a whole team behind me that I have to thank for that accomplishment,” Korda continued.

True to her nature, though, Korda didn’t dwell on the loss. Her outlook reflects the unpredictable rhythm of sports—especially golf—where everything can change in a single hole.

“But that’s just golf. It’s sports. It’s just constantly moving around. It changes like the wind in a sense and you just have to stick to your own process. If you play well, that’s great. All you can control is the work that you’re putting into it,” Korda reflected.

It’s this grounded, process-first mentality that has kept her among the most consistent performers on tour, even without a title this season. Korda knows that rankings rise and fall, but discipline, patience, and resilience are what endure.