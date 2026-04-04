Nelly Korda Breaks Silence With Touching Message After Sister Jessica’s Shadow Creek Disappointment

A $4M purse, all top-20 players in the world, and Shadow Creek as the venue. The 2026 Aramco Championship had no shortage of storylines. Still, when Jessica and Nelly Korda walked the same fairways together again in nearly five years, nothing else came close.

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Jessica Korda posted a photo of the two embracing on the course with the words “Grateful we got to do this,” Nelly reposted it on her own story with one line: “Lifelong memories created.”

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The closeness between the two runs deeper than golf. On Christmas Day 2025, Nelly posted a family photo with Jessica and their brother, captioning it “Merry Christmas from your favorite trio.” That bond has been Nelly Korda’s lifeline on Tour. At the Ford Championship earlier in 2026, she spoke openly about how isolating professional golf can feel.

“Not many people really talk about it, but sometimes it is like a super isolating, lonely life out here,” she said. She has always pointed to Jessica, whom she calls “Mom Jess,” as the person who taught her how to navigate Tour life and who fills the role of companion, advisor, and buffer against the loneliness.

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Since 2013, the sisters have competed together in close to 100 LPGA events. In 2019, they became the first sisters ever paired together in Solheim Cup history, winning 6&4 and 6&5 in consecutive foursomes matches for Team USA. Both competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

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Jessica’s being at Shadow Creek is really special. She is coming back from a long-term back injury that kept her from playing in 2023. During that time off, she had a son named Greyson in February 2024. Two years of rehabilitation, personal adjustment, and finding a new normal, all leading back to her comeback.

The scoreboard told a different story, but clearly neither sister was reading it. Jessica wrapped up the day after R2 at T42, five-over par. While #2 sat at T4, two under. The performance gap was real, but neither of them seemed to care.

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Jessica Korda is still finding her footing again at Shadow Creek. In Round 1, she dropped shots late with multiple bogeys and a costly double, carding 75 (+3). Round 2 didn’t help much, as she couldn’t get back on track and finished with a birdie and many bogeys, for a total of 74 (+2 overall).

Her road back had already seen one checkpoint, though. At the Ford Championship in March 2026, her first official LPGA start since May 2023, she missed the cut, shooting 72 and 74. Prior to that, she participated in the Grant Thornton Invitational in December 2025, where she finished T13.

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Jessica’s comeback is still measured and deliberate. She is not back full-time, practicing three days a week and focused on balancing professional golf with motherhood. But at Shadow Creek, alongside Nelly and Charley Hull, she was back in a full LPGA field. And by the EOD, Nelly said she had fun with Jessica. That’s not it; both shared the life off the course that involves Greyson and Nelly Korda’s fiancé.

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Greyson, Casey, and a whole lot of indecision

Off the course at Shadow Creek, the Korda sisters kept things refreshingly real. When asked about travel plans together, Nelly laughed that they are both too indecisive to figure it out themselves, hoping someone else just make the call for them. Siblings’ goals? Well, I can say so.

Jessica Korda’s son is now their co-pilot on their schedule. She said that most of her decisions now are based on what her son Greyson eats first and what else comes second. It seems that the toddler, who was born in February 2024, has strong opinions about food. Greek food, pasta, and pizza are at the top of his list.

Nelly Korda does not always travel with them, but Greyson’s time is clearly non-negotiable when she does. There is one small catch though. Greyson’s loyalty lies firmly with Nelly’s fiance Casey, whom she got engaged to on November 28, 2025. All she hears, from Greyson, is “Casey, Casey, Casey.”

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When Nelly announced it on Instagram, Jessica dropped straight into the comments: “Sorry boys, she’s off the market.”

That one line captured exactly the kind of sister dynamic that makes their reunion at Shadow Creek feel less like a tournament storyline and more like a family moment that golf happened to witness.

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