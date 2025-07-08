Nelly Korda Can Relax Now After Big Update on Lost Bags Hours Before 4th LPGA Major

After a painful defeat at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month, Nelly Korda is putting the disappointment behind her and setting her sights on another major, the Evian Championship, which kicks off from July 10 to 13. She seemed all set for a fresh start as she traveled to France two days ago, but things quickly took a turn when all her luggage went missing, including three suitcases, a backpack, and her golf bag. She took advantage of her big following and sought help.

Turning to Instagram she tagged Delta Airlines and wrote, “And all of my bags are lost! @delta plz help 🥲.” She even joked that her bags were probably flagged for being overweight since she had packed for a full month on the road. For a while, she wasn’t sure if any of it would make it to France in time. But just when it started to feel hopeless, she received an update.



“This item is nearby and its location updates have been turned off”, that’s the notification Nelly Korda saw on her phone, and it was the best news she could’ve asked for. She shared the update on Instagram, celebrating the return of her lost luggage just two days before the championship. With her gear finally back, things have become a lot more convenient for her heading into the major. Unfortunately, Korda isn’t the only pro golfer left frustrated by Delta Airlines; Delta has a history of poor customer service.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Nelly Korda isn’t the only one. Delta Airlines has disappointed Jennifer Chang also had a tough experience. In 2024, just before the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament in Florida, Chang received her golf bag in a severely damaged state after a Delta flight. Her clubs were visibly chipped and bent, making them unusable for tournament play. The damage was so bad that she had to replace several of her Callaway clubs at the last minute.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A series of Bad Luck With Korda…

Just last month, ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she suffered a painful neck spasm during a practice session in Texas. It was serious enough that she had to skip the Champions Dinner and later appeared at media events with kinesiology tape on her neck. While she did her best to reassure fans that she would still compete and was receiving treatment, the discomfort clearly lingered and may have affected her performance at the major.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that wasn’t even the first time her momentum was disrupted in such an unexpected way. Last summer, after missing the cut at the same major in Seattle, Nelly was bitten by a dog while grabbing coffee at a local shop. The bite, which happened the very next day, was bad enough to force her to withdraw from the Aramco Team Series in London, where she was actually the defending champion.

Now that the chaos is behind her and her bags are finally where they belong, Nelly Korda can fully shift her focus to the Evian Championship. With a fresh mindset, a full set of clubs, and hopefully no more surprises, she’ll be looking to let her game do the talking.