Nelly Korda, Charley Hull & More: How Your Favorite LPGA Stars Celebrated Christmas

From sibling reunions and cozy mornings to thoughtful messages about togetherness, the game’s biggest names shared Instagram posts about their Christmas celebrations. A glance through their Instagram accounts reveal how stars such as the Korda siblings, Michelle Wie West, Charley Hull, Rose Zhang, and Lydia Ko celebrated the holiday.

Nelly Korda and the Korda siblings

Christmas means spending quality family time together, and that’s what the former World No. 1 did. Nelly Korda celebrated the holiday with her siblings Jessica Korda and Sebastian Korda. Sebastian was seen wearing formals, while the Korda sisters were in tops and pants. She shared an Instagram post showing the three standing together in front of a Christmas tree.

A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda)

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Merry Christmas from your favorite trio 🎄❤️ a přejeme veselé Vánoce 👼🏼.”

The phrase přejeme veselé Vánoce refers to her Czech heritage. It is a Czech phrase meaning we wish you a Merry Christmas. Nelly Korda has close ties to the country. Both her parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, were born and brought up in the Czech Republic, then Czechoslovakia. This shows that Nelly Korda has not forgotten her roots.

Earlier, she had also shared an Instagram story featuring herself with fiancé Casey Gunderson. “Fiancé ❤️,” she wrote. While Korda was in the same outfit, Gunderson wore a checkered shirt with formal trousers.

Michelle Wie West and her family

Like Nelly Korda, Michelle Wie West’s celebrations also revolved around her family. She shared her celebrations with fans through a carousel of Instagram photos. The images featured Michelle, her husband Jonnie West, and their two children – daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West and son Jagger Jerry YooJun West.

“❤️, the Wests,” she wrote as the caption for the post.

The four were wearing matching pajamas, making them all look very adorable. They were white pajama sets with a Christmas design on them. The images reflected a fun time, as did their smiles, captured in front of a heavily decorated, large Christmas tree.

Charley Hull’s heartfelt holiday moments

While there was no Christmas post by the English LPGA star, she shared multiple Instagram stories highlighting family joy. One of them included Charley Hull in pajamas with freshly baked Nutella palmiers in her hand. The Nutella palmiers have become a popular variation of the traditional French pastry. They have become especially popular for casual baking, and Hull’s story shows that she was enjoying some time in the kitchen.

Another story shared by the 3x LPGA winner was Hull posing for an image with her smallest nephew, Albert, who was in a red Christmas outfit. While posing with her nephew in front of the Christmas tree, she shared a very deep message with fans worldwide.

“Merry Christmas everyone. Have the best day & remember it’s not what’s under the tree it’s who’s around you ❤️,” Charley Hull wrote in her story. The message shows how she emphasizes loved ones over gifts, and asks others to do so, too. The LPGA star has always cherished her family, which is clearly visible in her Instagram posts. A lot of her posts include spending quality time with family, be it on a vacation or dinner.

Another one of her stories is a video featuring two of her nephews, Albert and Ralph. The video starts with Ralph, who is opening his presents. Charley Hull wishes her Christmas, then moves the camera to capture other family members before finally showing herself with baby Albert in her lap. She wishes everyone a Merry Christmas from herself and Albert.

Rose Zhang’s homemade touch

Like Hull, Rose Zhang also shared an Instagram story to wish her fans and friends. But while the English golfer kept it simple with Nutella palmiers, Zhang took it a notch further with a charcuterie board.

She shared the image of the homemade charcuterie board alongside a Cartier box and wrote, “Christmas eve charcuterie made by yours truly ✨✨.” This highlights her hands-on holiday prep on Christmas Eve.

She had also shared another story, one which was a repost of a story by her big brother Bill Sida Zhang. It features a collage of multiple moments capturing the Zhang family celebrating Christmas together.

Lydia Ko’s simple celebration

If someone wants to learn how to celebrate Christmas in the simplest possible way, Lydia Ko could be the right teacher. While she didn’t show much, she shared an Instagram story of a simple meal prepared specially for the holiday. And below the image, she wrote, “Merry Christmas ❤️.”

The main dishes included what looked like a baking dish at the front with roasted cabbage or cos lettuce wedges. There was also a platter just behind it with sliced roasted poultry with a glossy, caramelized skin. Fans could also find a bowl of long pasta. It could possibly be spaghetti or linguine.

There was a beetroot-based salad and Parmesan‑style, finely grated hard cheese for the sides. A dessert dish is also visible at the far center of the table, and multiple glasses filled with red wine. Overall, the table showed a Mediterranean‑leaning Christmas meal.