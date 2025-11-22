Nelly Korda Clarifies TaylorMade Irons Switch Made Out of Frustration at LPGA Finale

Nelly Korda arrived at the CME Group Tour Championship carrying a mix of patience and pent-up energy. It was the kind that builds through a season filled with close calls. Last year, she won seven titles and had an additional top 10 finish four times. However, she is going to be winless unless she claims the season-finale CME Tour Championship.

Fans expected her to contend, but her own expectations ran even higher, shaped by months of crisp ball striking that hadn’t yet delivered a trophy. At the CME Tour Championship media press conference, she made her feelings clear on switching to TaylorMade irons.

“So was just a little bit frustrated not seeing the ball react the way I wanted it to. I really like these irons. They go through the turf really well. But I did gain a little bit of distance, so last week I was just always above the hole,” Korda said. Korda had been playing TaylorMade P7MCs before making the jump to the more forgiving P7CBs in her 6-iron through pitching wedge. “Just have maybe a little bit more height to them so the descent angle is a little a little steeper and should land a little softer,” the World No. 2 said about her decision to make the switch.

Nelly Korda used to dominate the first half of her starts with P7MCs in 2024. And although her stats have largely remained the same this year, she didn’t win any title. She still ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and 17th in Approach. This means that it’s not her game that is off. Korda made the switch to try to change that, so she can win her first event in the form of the CME Tour Championship.

Her rationale was to find “a little bit more spin.” She feels that the ball tends to release more than she preferred this year. It could be because of firmer greens on tour this year compared to last season’s softer conditions. “I’ve just been seeing a little bit more release than I normally have,” the 2024 ANNIKA champion said. “I would say, yeah, with different changes in conditions with golf courses, I mean, that’s just how it is. Last year, maybe some of the golf courses we were playing were a little softer, so I was able to stop it. This year, they were more on the firmer side, so they were just releasing.”

That’s what got Korda frustrated and led to the decision to switch to P7CBs. Korda seeks additional spin, and that’s what P7CBs are popular for. TaylorMade P7CB irons are a modern player’s cavity back model crafted for those seeking exceptional spin control and consistent performance. They are engineered for precision and a clean look at address, ideal for confident shot-makers. A co-forged tungsten weight and perimeter weighting provide extra stability, consistency, and workability.

The P7CB’s design offers slightly more forgiveness and speed compared to traditional cavity back irons. They have a constant center of gravity throughout the set for reliable launch windows and spin rates. Updated sole camber and bounce profile ensure the iron moves smoothly through the turf. This makes it easier to strike through different lies.

While Nelly Korda is playing the same, why is she not getting the results? And how does she feel about it?

Nelly Korda opens up about her 2025 season

Despite similar or slightly improved statistical performance in 2025 compared to her dominant 2024 season, Nelly Korda has yet to secure a victory in 2025. Last year, she won seven tournaments with a 69.7 scoring average, 75% driving accuracy, and 75.5% greens in regulation. This year, her scoring average improved marginally to 69.87. Even her driving accuracy rose to 76.71% and she ranks second in strokes gained total on tour at 2.35. Yet, no wins have come this year.

This statistical paradox prompted questions about how she maintains motivation when results do not match her performance. “I would say back to probably having the people around me and like venting to them,” Korda explained. “Honestly, sometimes I feel bad because sometimes do I vent a little too much.”

Korda’s caddie, Jason McDede, has supported her since 2018, and her coach, Jamie Mulligan, joined in 2021. She leans on this circle when required to maintain mental stability. Both her caddie and her coach offer crucial perspectives beyond her own view.

However, Nelly Korda is not disappointed about the statistical paradox. Instead, she focuses on the upcoming tournaments. Her switch from P7MCs to P7CBs shows that she intends to make further improvements to her game and soon win an LPGA title.