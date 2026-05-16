Nelly Korda & Co. Stopped from Teeing Up as LPGA Abruptly Suspends $2M Event

The leaderboard going into Round 3 at the Queen City Championship was as competitive as it gets. Nelly Korda is chasing a third straight win, Jin Young Ko is trying to rediscover her dominant 2019 form, and Amanda Doherty is in contention for a first LPGA victory. Mother Nature, however, had no interest in letting any of it play out Saturday morning.

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At 8:50 a.m. EDT, the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions. Not a single shot was played.

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The entire field was sent back to the clubhouse before the day’s proceedings could begin. For Korda, the timing hurt more than most, as she arrived in Cincinnati chasing something no player had achieved at this tournament before: three consecutive victories.

The context around that chase made the suspension sting even more. Korda has already won three times this year, including the Chevron Championship and the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. In her other starts, she has finished no worse than second, matching a feat last achieved by Annika Sorenstam in 2001. Sitting three shots off the lead at 4-under after two rounds in Ohio, the window to make history was still open.

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Surprisingly, Korda feels she hasn’t been at her sharpest this week. “There have definitely been some loose shots,” she said. “Not really happy with the way I’m hitting it right now, but overall, I’m not complaining with the position I’m in.”

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Her measured confidence tracks. In Mexico, she also felt she did not bring her A-game into the final round, yet still won by four shots. Even when she is not at her best, she remains a problem for the rest of the field.

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The Kroger leaderboard, frozen at the suspension, has Ko and Doherty sharing the lead at 7-under. Ko shot a bogey-free 66 on Friday, and her mindset this week has been deliberate.

“Getting older, like a little more afraid and think too much,” she said. “I’m just trying to be like the time, like 2018 through 2021. Brave is a good key for me.”

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The 30-year-old has 15 LPGA Tour victories and two majors from 2019, but recent seasons have kept her away from the top of the leaderboards. The $2M event is giving her a chance to change that.

Doherty, co-leading alongside Ko, carries a very different kind of pressure. The 28-year-old is winless on tour and playing to secure a higher tour status after reshuffling her schedule post-Mexico. “I’m just excited to be teeing it up this week,” she said.

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Lydia Ko, the 2024 champion here, sits at 5-under and two back. Defending champion Charley Hull and last week’s winner Jeeno Thitikul are both at 4-under, alongside Nelly Korda. Further down the leaderboard, Lottie Woad gave herself a real weekend to look forward to.

Lottie Woad’s 64: How hitting fairways changed everything

Lottie Woad’s Friday looked nothing like her Thursday. She went from hitting three fairways to 10, and the scorecard reflected exactly that: seven birdies, one bogey, and a 64. The Englishwoman moved to 6-under, one shot behind the leaders, simply by finding the short grass more consistently.

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At Maketewah, the rough punishes you fast. Woad explained that from the thick stuff, attacking pins is not really an option, so you play to the center and hope. On Friday, she could actually go to the flags. “Today I could go more at the pin,” she said. That freedom immediately translated into birdies.

The numbers backed her up: 10 of 14 fairways hit, 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and 28 putts. Her only dropped shot came from a three-putt, which she called annoying. She did not drop another shot after that. On a course that has resisted low scoring all week, a 64 stood out sharply.

She also pointed to two holes that make Maketewah genuinely tricky, regardless of where you drive it. The par-4 fourth and the 13th simply cannot hold a ball, no matter the shot. “13 you can’t hold. That’s a lot longer in,” she said.

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Once the weather clears, someone on that leaderboard will have to figure out how to stop Nelly Korda. Now the question is whether it will be Woad, Jin Young Ko, Amanda Doherty, or someone else.