Nelly Korda & Co. Stopped From Teeing Up as $2.1M Tournament Faces Unexpected Disruption

Nelly Korda showed how to deal with tough situations on Saturday by shooting an amazing 8-under 64 in conditions that would have sent most golfers back to the clubhouse. She was building separation, not just momentum. Then, just as the competitors were preparing for their final charges, an uncontrollable factor disrupted the rhythm, timing, and certainty of the tournament.

Then the weather had its say. With temperatures feeling like the 40s, 20 mph sustained winds, and gusts approaching 40 mph, play was suspended at 4:18 p.m.

The turning moment came when Youmin Hwang’s 18-foot birdie putt didn’t just miss; the wind literally blew her ball off the green, exposing the impossibility of fair competition.

And the forecast doesn’t help. The weather on Sunday could be even worse, with temperatures expected to drop into the mid-20s by morning. Players at Lake Nona will have to deal with a brutal overnight freeze.

Korda’s 64 included a 30 on the front nine, with a spinning gap wedge that backed into the cup for eagle. She is 13 under 203, and Brooke Henderson is her closest rival at 7 under after a brave 66.

If Saturday taught us anything, it’s that Nelly Korda does better when others do worse. This makes her first win since November 2024 seem unavoidable.

